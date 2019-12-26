McConnell's remark worries GOP senator

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks at a news conference after two Senate bills to ending the partial government shutdown failed on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she was "disturbed" to hear Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell say there would be "total coordination" between the White House and the Senate over President Donald Trump's upcoming impeachment trial.

"In fairness, when I heard that I was disturbed," Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, told Anchorage television station KTUU on Tuesday before saying there should be distance between the White House and the Senate in how the trial is conducted.

"To me it means that we have to take that step back from being hand in glove with the defense, and so I heard what leader McConnell had said; I happened to think that that has further confused the process."

In a recent interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, McConnell described his planning with the White House.

"We'll be working through this process, hopefully in a fairly short period of time in total coordination with the White House counsel's office and the people who are representing the president as well as the Senate," said McConnell, R-Ky.

Murkowski was also critical of the impeachment process conducted in the House of Representatives, describing it as rushed.

Murkowski said the Senate is now being asked to address deficiencies in evidence to be presented at the trial, particularly when it comes to whether key witnesses should be brought forward to testify, including acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton.

On Dec. 10, a federal judge pushed off a decision on such testimony, responding to a lawsuit by Charles Kupperman, another White House official, who asked the courts to decide whether the House could compel him to testify after he defied a subpoena in October. The case had been expected to provide clarity on whether other officials, such as Bolton, would have to testify.

"How we will deal with witnesses remains to be seen," Murkowski said, adding that the House should have gone to the courts if witnesses refused to appear before Congress.

Murkowski spoke of her desire for a "full and fair process," potentially using the impeachment hearings of President Bill Clinton as a template.

Murkowski rarely speaks publicly against Republican leadership, but when she does, she tends to stick with her positions, as when she opposed the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and helped torpedo a repeal of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. She also tends to bring Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, a fellow moderate, with her.

Murkowski is also one of a small number of Republicans who has not publicly dismissed the case against Trump, saying she remains open to considering the case on its merits.

She said she remained undecided about how she would vote when the trial takes place. "For me to prejudge and say there's nothing there or on the other hand, he should be impeached yesterday, that's wrong, in my view, that's wrong," Murkowski said.

"If it means that I am viewed as one who looks openly and critically at every issue in front of me rather than acting as a rubber stamp for my party or my president, I'm totally good with that," she said.

Trump, who on Christmas Eve lamented how Democrats have treated him throughout the process, ignored the impeachment contention during a Christmas message sent out Wednesday.

"While the challenges that face our country are great, the bonds that unite us as Americans are much stronger," Trump said in a letter.

The first family spent the holiday at the president's private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., and they attended a music-filled Christmas Eve service at a Southern Baptist Convention-affiliated church in West Palm Beach. Pastor Jimmy Scroggins said the Trumps received applause and cheers while taking reserved seats in the church's third pew.

The Trumps then returned to Mar-a-Lago, where they were greeted by applause as they entered for Christmas Eve dinner. Trump, less than a week after being impeached by the House, did not respond when asked by a reporter if he prayed for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at church. Instead, he said that "we're going to have a great year."

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller and staff members of The Associated Press and by Zach Montague of The New York Times.

