An Army carry team loads the transfer case containing the remains of Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Goble into a waiting vehicle Wednesday at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

GI killed in Afghan attack back in U.S.

A transfer case containing the remains of U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Goble is carried off an aircraft Wednesday at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. Goble died Monday in a roadside bombing in Afghanistan, according to the Pentagon. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1226afghanistan/. Video at arkansasonline.com/1226soldier/. (AP/Alex Brandon)

DOVER, Del. -- The remains of a 33-year-old American soldier killed in combat in Afghanistan have been returned to the United States, arriving at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Goble of Washington Township, N.J., was killed Monday in a roadside bombing in northern Kunduz province. The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack.

Goble was assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. The Pentagon has said Goble's unit was engaged in combat operations when he suffered fatal injuries.

U.S. officials, including national security adviser Robert O'Brien and Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, attended Wednesday.

Mexicans stop, hold U.S. aid volunteer

HOUSTON -- A Texas woman who drove to Mexico to deliver Christmas gifts to a sprawling refugee camp housing people waiting for U.S. court dates said Wednesday that she was detained by authorities there for two days.

Anamichelle Castellano said she and another volunteer for her nonprofit group were stopped Monday at a bridge crossing from Brownsville, Texas, to Matamoros, Mexico. She said authorities discovered a small box of ammunition inside the car she was driving, which she said was left there by her husband.

Mexico has strict laws against entering the country with guns or ammunition. Those laws occasionally ensnare Americans crossing the border.

Castellano said she spent Monday night sleeping on a couch with her 9-year-old daughter in a government office. She gave a statement Tuesday to someone she believed to be a prosecutor, then was allowed to leave a few hours later. The prosecutor's office in Mexico's Tamaulipas state did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Castellano and her husband, Jehu, operate a nonprofit called the Socorro Foundation. They are among the volunteers trying to help thousands of parents and children waiting in Mexican border towns to seek asylum in American immigration courts.

Charged boy, 9, to undergo trauma exam

EUREKA, Ill. -- A 9-year-old boy charged in a central Illinois fire that killed five people, including family members, will be evaluated by a child trauma expert to determine if he's fit to stand trial.

The boy's attorney, Peter Dluski, sought the expert to see if the child understood the charges and the consequences, among other things, according to the Chicago Tribune.

"Based on my interaction and conversations with [the boy], as well as his age, I have a bona fide doubt as to his fitness to stand trial," Dluski wrote in a Woodford County filing this month.

The next court date is in February.

The child was charged with murder and arson in an April mobile home fire in Goodfield that killed four relatives and his mother's boyfriend. The relatives were his two half siblings, a cousin and his great-grandmother.

The boy and his mother survived the fire.

Dluski said he intends to keep the child out of court as much as possible.

His mother has said he suffers from schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and attention deficit disorder.

Georgia deputies kill driver after chase

ATLANTA -- A deputy was injured and a driver killed in a vehicle chase Wednesday that ended in gunfire in Atlanta, authorities said.

Clayton County sheriff's deputies pursued the stolen vehicle to a dead-end after trying to pull the driver over for speeding, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The vehicle then turned around and headed toward deputies who had exited their vehicles, striking one of them.

Deputies opened fire, and the driver was killed. The bureau identified him as 23-year-old Deangelo Rashad Martin. The deputy who was struck suffered injuries but was released from Grady Memorial Hospital.

A photo released by the sheriff's office showed a Honda with bullet holes on the driver's-side door and windshield.

It was the second shooting involving the Clayton County sheriff's office in two days.

A Clayton County deputy opened fire Tuesday after attempting to pull a pickup over in Morrow, the investigation bureau said. The deputy had learned that the vehicle was connected to a wanted person.

The truck initially stopped, but then sped away before crashing. The deputy opened fire, striking 24-year-old Donald Clark Wright, according to investigators.

Clayton County sheriff's officials said Wright was expected to survive.

