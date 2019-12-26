• Queen Elizabeth II and her close family celebrated Christmas with a morning service at St. Mary Magdalene Church near her rural retreat at Sandringham in eastern England. It was a festive event Wednesday as the queen was joined for the first time by Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, the two eldest children of Prince William and his wife, Kate. They left 1-year-old Prince Louis at home. George and Charlotte walked to church hand in hand with their parents. Prince Charles, their grandfather, walked next to them. The queen arrived in a Bentley with Charles' wife, Camilla. Her husband, Prince Philip, stayed at home. He was discharged from a hospital Tuesday after treatment for an undisclosed ailment. Philip, 98, has retired from public duties. Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan, and their 7-month-old son, Archie, did not attend. They are spending the holiday in Canada with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland. The queen's traditional prerecorded Christmas message was broadcast throughout Britain and the Commonwealth nations Wednesday afternoon. Britain's longest-reigning monarch emphasized the need for forgiveness and reconciliation and admitted it had been a difficult year. Talking about the desire to follow the example set by Jesus Christ, she said: "The path, of course, is not always smooth, and may at times this year have felt quite bumpy, but small steps can make a world of difference."

• Busy Philipps and her screenwriter husband, Marc Silverstein, jet around the world a lot with their two daughters, ages 6 and 11, and often don't have much time to plan ahead. "My husband and I have always been spontaneous travelers because of the way that our jobs work. We never know and can schedule things aside from big holidays," the actress said in an interview. With the holiday travel season in full swing, the Freaks and Geeks star is encouraging parents not to be afraid to book a last-minute family getaway. She's promoting the HotelTonight travel app, which offer discounts on last-minute accommodations. Just make sure the whole family is on board with the idea, she says. "My friends who have kids are always asking, isn't that more stressful? But it's not. It's better in a weird way because your expectations are lower and you're kind of like all in it together," she said. "It becomes a family adventure and the kids really get into it." As for traveling with kids, her advice is: Be prepared, take snacks or even whole meals, and don't be too tough on activities. "We have no limits on screen time on an airplane or in a car trip," she said. She tries to encourage other things, like card games or coloring, but if the kids just want to watch movies, "I'm like, 'OK, that sounds fun. Great.'"

Photo by AP/Matt Sayles/Invision

Busy Philipps is shown at the American Music Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

A Section on 12/26/2019