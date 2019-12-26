NBA calendar
Jan. 5 10-day contracts can be signed.
Jan. 10 All contracts guaranteed for rest of season.
Feb. 6 Trade deadline (2 p.m. Central)
Feb. 14-16 All-Star weekend, Chicago.
April 15 Regular season ends.
April 18 Playoffs begin.
May 19 Draft lottery, Chicago.
May 21-24 Draft combine, Chicago.
June 4 NBA Finals begin.
June 25 NBA Draft.
Sports on 12/26/2019
Print Headline: NBA Calendar
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.