NBA calendar

Jan. 5 10-day contracts can be signed.

Jan. 10 All contracts guaranteed for rest of season.

Feb. 6 Trade deadline (2 p.m. Central)

Feb. 14-16 All-Star weekend, Chicago.

April 15 Regular season ends.

April 18 Playoffs begin.

May 19 Draft lottery, Chicago.

May 21-24 Draft combine, Chicago.

June 4 NBA Finals begin.

June 25 NBA Draft.

Sports on 12/26/2019