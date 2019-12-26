Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

NBA Calendar

Today at 2:01 a.m.

NBA calendar

Jan. 5 10-day contracts can be signed.

Jan. 10 All contracts guaranteed for rest of season.

Feb. 6 Trade deadline (2 p.m. Central)

Feb. 14-16 All-Star weekend, Chicago.

April 15 Regular season ends.

April 18 Playoffs begin.

May 19 Draft lottery, Chicago.

May 21-24 Draft combine, Chicago.

June 4 NBA Finals begin.

June 25 NBA Draft.

Sports on 12/26/2019

Print Headline: NBA Calendar

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT