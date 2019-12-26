Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

North Carolina couple call 911 on vacuum thought to be intruder

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:03 p.m.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — 'Twas the night of Christmas at a North Carolina house, no creature should have been stirring, not even a mouse.

But a Forsyth County couple awoke with a fright, as something was moving about their house in the night.

They dashed to their closet and hid in fear, dialing 911 with a sensitive ear.

Responding sheriff's deputies searched the home, and found a robot vacuum alone. The source of the scare had quickly been sorted, WGHP-TV reported. The robot had seemingly started and gotten stuck, its beeping and banging made the audible muck.

Homeowner Thomas Milam said the vacuum named Harry was new. They'd had it for days, maybe just two.

He said it's not better to be sorry than safe, and he'd call 911 again, even if making a mistake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT