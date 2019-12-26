Northside girls suffer a rare lull

Junior guard Jersey Wolfenbarger is the most highly-touted player on Fort Smith Northside’s roster, but Coach Rickey Smith said other players are starting to defi ne their roles after the Lady Bears suffered rare back-to-back losses recently. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

A two-game losing streak is a rare occurrence for Fort Smith Northside, so when the Lady Bears recently dropped back-to-back contests on its home floor during the Tournament of Champions -- including a 71-60 loss to Greenwood -- Rickey Smith was anxious to see how his team would respond.

"It's been a long time since we lost two in a row," Smith said. "We played Classen, Okla. -- which is maybe one of the best teams I've played in years -- had a nine-point lead on them in the second half and lost it. We turned around the next night and played Greenwood, which is a really good team, but we didn't want to be there.

"That one hurt them. And when you get hurt, you sometimes want to get back on the floor pretty quick and get that taste out of your mouth."

The Lady Bears (6-3) made amends in their next game by rolling through Bentonville 67-33 in a rematch of last year's Class 6A state title game, also won by Northside. Smith said he finally put a healthy team on the floor against the Lady Tigers, and noted that he didn't have to rely on his top two players, Jersey Wolfenbarger and Tracey Bershers, to carry them. The two still combined for 37 points, but others are starting to carve their own niches.

"A pair of seniors, Kayla Flemming and Quinishia Tillery, they just work hard," Smith said. "Eriel West, also a senior, is another who's worked her way up through the ranks with hard work. They've stepped in and have been playing some really good basketball for us.

"Hopefully this will be the start of a new beginning."

Wolfenbarger -- the 6-3 junior guard who is ranked as the No. 19 player in the Class of 2021 by ESPN.com and has been offered a scholarships by Connecticut, Oregon, Tennessee, Louisville, Baylor and other -- is averaging 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. She had 24 against Bentonville and will be one of the primary attractions when Northside plays in the Pink and White Classic in Springfield, Mo., starting today.

"We're gonna play four games in five days," Smith said. "Unfortunately, we're doing that after a three-day dead period. But we're gonna get a lot of reps, get a lot of kids some minutes. Hopefully, we'll be able to get some consistency."

SYLVAN HILLS BOYS

Finding the way

Sylvan Hills Coach Kevin Davis isn't afraid to allow his team to fight its way through adversity -- just as long as his Bears keep swinging.

After starting 5-1, Sylvan Hills hit a rough patch last weekend during the John Stanton Classic. Springdale Har-Ber trailed the Bears for less than a minute in running away for a 60-41 victory over the Bears on Friday, while Conway shot nearly 60% on Saturday to blitz Davis' team 70-52.

But all is not lost.

"I like the way we finished," he said in reference to forcing Conway into eight turnovers and outscoring the Wampus Cats 21-16 in the fourth quarter. "This is still a young team. We've got some starters gone from last year, and this group is still trying to find their identity and get comfortable."

The Bears took a hit over the summer when leading scorer Jalen Ricks, a 6-6 junior guard, transferred to Oak Hill (Va.) Academy. With Ricks gone, the bulk of the scoring has fallen on guard Nick Smith, who holds offers from Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma State. The 6-3 sophomore scored 21 points in the loss to Conway.

Davis said the Bears can only get better.

"Our feelings were hurt a little bit [against Conway] because of the position we found ourselves in," Davis said. "Playing competition like Conway and Har-Ber, those kids made us pay for any mistake we made. That's big-time ball, and that's where a young team like us has to get to."

VIOLA GIRLS

Balancing act

Everything is going as planned for Viola, but Coach Jason Hughes isn't letting his girls relax.

The Lady Longhorns are 19-0 going into today's first-round battle with Green Forest in the Cornerstone Bank Holiday Tournament in Berryville.

"We've definitely had a good first half of the year," Hughes said. "We've got some pretty good, quality wins, especially at the Williams Baptist Tournament where we beat Marmaduke, which is a really good Class 2A school. So I couldn't ask for a much better start."

Hughes is pleased with the Lady Longhorns' balance as all five of his starters are averaging double figures.

Senior forward Keyaira Moore, the team's top scorer and one of only two seniors, is shooting just under 50% from the three-point line. Guards Sami and A.J. McCandlis, who are Nos. 2 and 3 in scoring, are hitting three-pointers at a 40% clip as well. Those weapons outside, combined with forwards Lindsey Browning, a 5-11 junior, and Braidlyn Fierce, a 6-0 senior, make it tough for other teams to focus on one particular player.

"We kinda have to go in games and see what teams try to take away," Hughes said. "Once you see the strategy of what they're trying to do, we have a pretty good idea of who will be the leading scorer that night. It's really someone different every night."

HOLIDAY TOURNAMENTS

Loaded fields

Christmas tournaments will play out across the state over the next few days, and there are several that could produce blockbuster matchups, starting with the Ronnie Brogdon Classic.

"This is one of the best tournaments in the state," Conway Coach Brian "Salty" Longing said. "We went up there last year and won it for the first time. We're looking forward to going back and seeing what we can do."

The Wampus Cats knocked off Raleigh-Egypt, Tenn., in the finals a year ago, but the two will meet in the opening round tonight at 8:30 . The fact that the two will play in the final game on Day One is an indicator of the event's strength. Three other teams out of Tennessee, as well as Durango High from Las Vegas, will join the 11 Arkansas teams entered.

"We're trying to peak when we get to conference," Longing said. "But it's just a process of playing quality opponents and trying to get better."

The Fairview Holiday Classic in Camden also produces intrigue. Three of the eight teams participating played in state title games last year. Class 1A runner-up Nevada could square off against defending Class 5A champion Marion in one semifinal. The winner of that game could face reigning Class 4A champion Magnolia in the finals.

TIP-INS

Points in bunches

Individual 40-point outings have occurred with a high rate of frequency early on this season.

Seniors Brayden Lyons of Glen Rose and Ben Turner of Trumann put up 43 and 42 points, respectively, on the same night Dec. 12. Four days later, Star City junior Marvion Scott tossed in 43 points against White Hall. Not to be outdone, Batesville junior Izzy Higginbottom has scored 40 or more points twice, including 43 in the Lady Pioneers' season opener against Jonesboro.

But Sheridan's Tyler Cacciatori and Waldron's Payton Brown raised the bar last week.

Cacciatori, a University of Arkansas baseball commitment, scored 53 points for the Yellowjackets in an 82-67 victory over Stuttgart. A little less than 24 hours later, Brown -- who's signed with Central Arkansas -- poured in 60 points to send the Bulldogs past rival Mansfield 86-65. Brown's tally broke the school's 27-year-old record of 56 points that was set by his dad, Jason, in 1993.

Sports on 12/26/2019