Police: Gunman jumps from bushes, robs man outside Little Rock apartment

A 29-year-old Little Rock man was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday outside his apartment, authorities said.

The victim told investigators it happened shortly before 5 a.m. as he walked from his home to his truck at a complex at 9400 Stagecoach Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The gunman jumped out of the bushes and demanded the victim's backpack and keys, according to the report. After getting the items, the assailant ran to a vehicle that left the complex heading north, police said.

The report described the robber as a black male with dreadlocks who was wearing green pants and a gray shirt.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.