Pine Bluff police are investigating the death of a 66-year-old man whose body was discovered on Christmas morning.
Officers were dispatched to a residence at 5608 W. Carbon St. about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to perform a welfare check.
Inside, they found an unresponsive man, identified as Billy Shawn Holbert. He was pronounced dead by a Jefferson County deputy coroner.
Police have not determined whether the death should be investigated as a homicide, public information officer DeAunuana Martin Roberts said.
The state Crime Laboratory will examine the body.
Metro on 12/26/2019
Print Headline: Police investigating death of PB man
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.