Police investigating death of PB man

Pine Bluff police are investigating the death of a 66-year-old man whose body was discovered on Christmas morning.

Officers were dispatched to a residence at 5608 W. Carbon St. about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to perform a welfare check.

Inside, they found an unresponsive man, identified as Billy Shawn Holbert. He was pronounced dead by a Jefferson County deputy coroner.

Police have not determined whether the death should be investigated as a homicide, public information officer DeAunuana Martin Roberts said.

The state Crime Laboratory will examine the body.

Metro on 12/26/2019