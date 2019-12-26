Soften 'stony' hearts, pope urges

Pope Francis acknowledges his audience Wednesday before delivering his benediction from St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1226vatican/. (AP/Alessandra Tarantino)

ROME -- As Christians around the world celebrated Christmas, Pope Francis on Wednesday called for a softening of "stony and self-centered hearts," once again directing the world's attention to the plight of migrants and people living in areas plagued by conflict, social and political upheaval, injustice or natural disasters.

Francis also offered a message of hope against darkness that cloaks conflicts and relationships, saying that "the light of Christ is greater" than the darkness "in human hearts."

Addressing a crowd of thousands gathered in St. Peter's Square, the pope spoke of the millions of people who have fled their homes for "places where they might have hope for a dignified life," only to find themselves "before walls of indifference."

Making his annual Christmas speech, Francis lamented the miseries of several trouble spots, urging the rest of the world to take responsibility for healing those places and to embrace the refugees who leave them. It has been one of the most consistent messages of his papacy, coming at a time when many nations have shown little interest in resolving foreign conflicts or taking in migrants and have blamed newcomers for economic and social ills.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dpayCab8LrU]

Delivering his "Urbi et Orbi," or "To the City and to the World," benediction from a balcony in the facade of St. Peter's Basilica, the pope asked Jesus to "bless the efforts of those who spare no effort to promote justice and reconciliation and to overcome the various crises and the many forms of poverty that offend the dignity of each person."

Speaking of "the many children suffering from war and conflicts in the Middle East" and the Holy Land, he urged "governments and the international community to find solutions to allow the peoples of that region to live together in peace and security, and put an end to their sufferings."

The pope cited the Syrian people "who still see no end to the hostilities that have rent their country over the last decade," as well as Israel, where Jesus "was born as the savior of mankind and where so many people -- struggling but not discouraged -- still await a time of peace, security and prosperity."

Francis also called for an easing of the political crisis in Lebanon, the social tensions in Iraq and "a grave humanitarian crisis" in Yemen.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1226vatican/]

On the Americas, "where a number of nations are experiencing a time of social and political upheaval," Francis called for comfort for "the beloved Venezuelan people, long tried by their political and social tensions."

Francis also called for "concrete solutions for an enduring peace" in Ukraine, and he noted all those in Africa "who are persecuted for their religious faith, especially missionaries and members of the faithful who have been kidnapped," as well as "victims of attacks by extremist groups, particularly in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Nigeria."

It is such suffering, he said, that has pushed millions of people to leave their homelands to find better lives.

"It is injustice that makes them cross deserts and seas that become cemeteries," he said, and "injustice that forces them to endure unspeakable forms of abuse, enslavement of every kind and torture in inhumane detention camps."

Francis spoke after military marching bands had played the Vatican and the Italian national hymns. "Brothers and sisters, Merry Christmas," he began, to cheers.

Warm applause greeted his address, and the pope then blessed the thousands in the square and the thousands more who packed the broad avenue that leads to the basilica. "Hurray for the pope," rose a cheer from the square.

All people are called on "to give hope to the world," Francis said, before wishing everyone "a good Christmas lunch."

Earlier Wednesday, Francis was one of three religious leaders who appealed directly to the leaders of South Sudan to end the violence there and form a transitional power-sharing government.

The brief message -- signed by Francis; Archbishop Justin Welby, the leader of the Anglican Church; and the Rev. John Chalmers, the former moderator of the Church of Scotland -- said the leaders were praying for "a renewed commitment to the path of reconciliation and fraternity." Peace in the mostly Christian nation, the leaders said, would "bring to fulfillment our desire to visit your beloved country."

Peace talks between the South Sudanese government and rebels stalled this week. A deal to end a five-year civil war that killed close to 400,000 people was signed last year, but a November deadline to form a coalition government was extended to February as key aspects of the peace agreement are still unresolved.

During a Christmas Eve Mass at the Vatican, Francis spoke of God's unconditional love.

"Christmas reminds us that God continues to love us all, even the worst of us," Francis said in his homily. "God does not love you because you think and act the right way. He loves you, plain and simple. You may have mistaken ideas, you may have made a complete mess of things, but the Lord continues to love you."

Information for this article was contributed by Anna Momigliano and Elisabetta Povoledo of The New York Times and by staff members of The Associated Press.

A Section on 12/26/2019