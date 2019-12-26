JOHN BRUMMETT: Such religious heroism

Your American president put on Twitter the other day that "no president has ever done what I have done for evangelicals, or religion itself!"

The exclamation point was Donald Trump's, and, for once, appropriate.

One indeed exclaims when one exalts oneself as religiously heroic--above, for example, presidents who were constitutional founders and helped guarantee the very freedom by which religion is exercised in America.

One could conceive of such personal religious magnificence only if one was afflicted with a severe ego disorder. One could do so only if one viewed religion purely as a modern American political transaction of the late 20-teens, not as a matter of everlasting principle, and not as a matter of the example-setting of righteous personal behavior.

Trump asserts he has done more for religion than any president because he has now nominated a fourth of the contemporary American federal judiciary and two-ninths of the current U.S. Supreme Court. And that, you must understand, is for the purpose of doing warfare with the two supposed sins that modern conservative evangelical Christians seem to care about above all others.

Stamping out these supposed sins is seen by modern conservative religious evangelicals as more important than stamping out day-to-day presidential behavior entailing mistreatment of others, bearing false witness and grabbing women uninvited by the you-know.

Those two supposed sins that are above all others? They are homosexuality and a woman's control of her own body.

That means, when you think about it, that modern American evangelical Christian conservatives give more righteous authority over a woman's body to Trump's tiny grabbing hands than to the woman herself.

I know many modern conservative Christian evangelicals, having been brought up among them and now traveling daily among them. And they tell me that they do not draw their faith from any politician--that their belief is between their sinful selves and the grace of the Lord.

They tell me that matters of politics and public policy go into an earthly compartment of their heavenly faith, and that, within that compartment, they must favor a president doing all a president can do to stop abortion and sexual perversion.

That is, as with Trump, purely transactional. It also reveals a basic hypocrisy. These same conservative evangelical Christians were saying in the 1990s that "character counts" as they deplored and opposed Bill Clinton. But now they say essentially that character only counts as a handy bogus excuse if the political transaction isn't right.

If Clinton had appointed conservative judges, Kenneth Starr, the evangelical prosecutor, likely would have let Bill and Monica proceed in the 1990s like Baylor University football players in the 20-teens.

Transacting without a greater righteousness is precisely what that editorial last week in Christianity Today--the one that bugged Trump nearly to self-deification--was calling out.

Christianity Today was founded by Billy Graham as a more evangelically inclined answer to the leading publication of the so-called "mainstream progressive" Christian denominations. Its editorial endorsing Trump's removal from office stood as evidence that modern religious conservatism has moved as far right as modern political conservatism.

Just as Asa Hutchinson was a right-wing religious extremist in the '80s and is a near-moderate in some respects now, Christianity Today hasn't changed, but the center has moved rightward to just shy of the edge of the cliff.

More important than the editorial's call for Trump's removal was this lamentation for the modern bargain with Trump: "If we don't reverse course now, will anyone take anything we say about justice and righteousness with any seriousness for decades to come? Can we say with a straight face that abortion is a great evil that cannot be tolerated and, with the same straight face, say that the bent and broken character of our nation's leader doesn't really matter in the end? ... [N]o matter how many hands we win in this political poker game, we are playing with a stacked deck of gross immorality and ethical incompetence. ... It will crash down on the reputation of evangelical religion and on the world's understanding of the gospel."

Considering that I have as much right as the next sinner to assert an understanding of true and undefiled Christian religion, allow me to cite the Beatitudes as expressed in the book of Matthew based on Jesus' Sermon on the Mount.

In addition to offering blessings to the meek, low in spirit, merciful and peacemaking--none of which comes instantly to mind in the context of the self-acclaimed religious icon that is our current president--these Beatitudes also contain this reference: "Blessed are they who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be satisfied."

I'm looking for, but not clearly discovering, the blessing for those who hunger and thirst for character-disgraced presidents who will nominate judges who will stop abortion and shame homosexuality.

And I'm looking for, but not clearly discovering, the blessing for those who ... well ... "grab," for lack of a better word, whatever they want under whatever bargains they choose.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.

Editorial on 12/24/2019