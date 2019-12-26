Trooper says driver on I-40 pointed gun

A Conway man was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he pointed a gun at a driver on Interstate 40, a report said.

An Arkansas State Police trooper arrested Zion De'Vonne Muhammad, 20, after a driver on Interstate 40 near Mayflower called 911 Tuesday evening and said a man pointed a pistol at his vehicle, the report said. The driver described a vehicle matching Muhammad's, which a state trooper pulled over near Sixth and Bond streets in Little Rock, the report said.

The trooper attempted to pull Muhammad over on Interstate 30, but he did not pull over until he was on Sixth Street, the report said. The trooper found a pistol under the driver's seat.

Muhammad was in the Pulaski County jail without bail Wednesday facing charges of aggravated assault, carrying certain prohibited weapons, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and driving without vehicle registration, according to the jail's roster.

