Charges say texts threatened mother

A Jacksonville man was arrested on Christmas Eve on accusations of threatening to kill his mother and to break into a home, a report said.

Jacksonville police officers arrested James Earl Hurndon, 29, after viewing text messages in which Hurndon threatened to kill his mother and break into a home, the report said.

Hurndon was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $2,000 bond Wednesday evening, according to the jail's roster.

Trooper says driver on I-40 pointed gun

A Conway man was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he pointed a gun at a driver on Interstate 40, a report said.

An Arkansas State Police trooper arrested Zion De'Vonne Muhammad, 20, after a driver on Interstate 40 near Mayflower called 911 Tuesday evening and said a man pointed a pistol at his vehicle, the report said. The driver described a vehicle matching Muhammad's, which a state trooper pulled over near Sixth and Bond streets in Little Rock, the report said.

The trooper attempted to pull Muhammad over on Interstate 30, but he did not pull over until he was on Sixth Street, the report said. The trooper found a pistol under the driver's seat.

Muhammad was in the Pulaski County jail without bail Wednesday facing charges of aggravated assault, carrying certain prohibited weapons, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and driving without vehicle registration, according to the jail's roster.

Dad in jail after tot found alone in car

A White Hall man was arrested after leaving his child unattended in a running vehicle in the parking lot of McCain Mall in North Little Rock, a report said.

A North Little Rock police officer arrested Cipriano Rodriguez, 39, on a felony charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child after another shopper reported that Rodriguez's 2-year-old daughter had been left in the car for more than 25 minutes, the report said.

Rodriguez was in the Pulaski County jail without bail Wednesday evening, according to the jail's roster.

Crash on I-30 yields DUI, other charges

A police report said that a North Little Rock man who was driving while intoxicated with a suspended license, without a seat belt and with his 6-year-old son in the back seat was arrested on seven charges early Wednesday.

State troopers arrested Isaiah Ervin, 43, on charges of first degree endangering the welfare of a minor, reckless driving, obstructing governmental operations, striking fixtures upon a highway, driving with a suspended license, driving without headlights, and driving without a seat belt, the report said.

Officers responded to a car accident on Interstate 30 Tuesday evening and found Ervin, a woman and a 6-year-old boy in a crashed vehicle, the report said. Ervin's leg was broken and all three people were transported to a hospital. Ervin refused to provide any identification and had a blood alcohol content of .164, the report said.

Ervin was in the Pulaski County jail without bail Wednesday evening.

Metro on 12/26/2019