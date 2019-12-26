University sex-abuse case stalls over files

A yearslong criminal investigation that ensnared Michigan State University's former president over her role in the Larry Nassar sexual-abuse scandal, as well as a one-time dean and an ex-gymnastics coach, is at an impasse as prosecutors and the university clash over the release of documents, the state attorney general said Wednesday.

The status of the inquiry had been thrown into confusion after an announcement a day earlier that it had been suspended.

The attorney general, Dana Nessel, said Wednesday that a previous statement by a spokeswoman for her office "was inadvertently misleading and demands clarification."

"For the record," she said, "I remain deeply committed to finding the truth about who knew what about Larry Nassar at MSU. Our department has continued to make it clear -- over and over again -- that we are at an impasse with MSU as we continue to seek release of more than 6,000 documents the university continues to withhold from our office."

She continued: "It remains unclear how anyone at MSU -- including trustees -- can say with certainty that the information contained in those documents is not relevant to our investigation. In fact, the depth and breadth the university has gone to in withholding those documents only increases our fervor to obtain them."

The spokeswoman for the attorney general's office also told The Associated Press on Tuesday that prosecutors wanted to interview the university's former interim president, John Engler.

It was not clear how the investigation, which began in 2016 under Nessel's predecessor, Bill Schuette, might proceed.

A Michigan State University spokeswoman, Emily Guerrant, said in a statement Tuesday that the East Lansing school had complied with numerous investigations.

"MSU has cooperated fully with the inquiry, including handing over all facts associated with the case," the statement said. "In addition to the attorney general's investigation, MSU has also been investigated and reviewed by more than a dozen other entities and units of government."

Guerrant said in an email that the university would maintain its attorney-client privilege with respect to the documents, which she noted were reviewed by a third-party judge to determine relevant facts to the Nassar case that were then turned over to the attorney general.

"What remains in those documents is attorney's counsel and advice," Guerrant said. "As for former interim president John Engler, the university supports the AG's request to interview him and has sent him letters asking for his cooperation in the matter."

The university's handling of sexual-abuse complaints against Nassar, the longtime team doctor for the Spartans' gymnastics team and for USA Gymnastics, drew scrutiny from the state attorney general's office, as well as federal authorities.

Nassar, 56, is serving several life sentences for sexually abusing scores of women under the guise that he was administering medical treatment to them.

