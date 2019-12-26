Woman's spouse, son held in her killing

A Sherwood father and son were in the Pulaski County jail on Christmas facing charges that accuse the younger man of killing his mother and the father of covering it up, according to arrest reports.

Carson Gregory Glover, 19, faces a charge of capital murder in the death of his mother, Sonya Glover, who was found Saturday lying in blood on her couch at 221 West Woodruff Ave., the report said. William Gregory Glover, Sonya's husband and Carson's father, reported finding the woman's body just before midnight Saturday. The report did not list a cause of death.

William Glover told officers that he had found his wife dead on the couch in the living room of their home. In interviews, William Glover said he didn't know what happened, the report said.

A family member showed investigators a voicemail from William Glover wherein the man yells at Carson Glover, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

William Glover is heard on the recording saying, "You killed her, you b**," according to the report. It also said William Glover is heard asking, "Where's the murder weapon?"

Sherwood police officers arrested William Glover, 55, on Monday on a charge of hindering apprehension, according to the jail roster.

Pulaski County marriage records show the couple married when William Glover was 20 and Sonya was 19. They'd been married 34 years.

Officers arrested Carson Glover on Tuesday, according to the jail's roster. Both were in the Pulaski County jail without bail late Wednesday.

Metro on 12/26/2019