Anderson provides separation for Bruins

HIGHLAND -- Senior point guard EJ Anderson scored 12 of his team's final 18 points to lead Pulaski Academy to a 51-47 victory over Marianna on Thursday in the opening round of the Outlaw Division of the Ronnie Brogdon Classic inside the A.L. Hutson Activities Center.

Anderson led the Bruins (5-2) with 18 points, but he didn't take over the game until late in the third quarter.

The Bruins led 28-23 early in the third quarter, but the Trojans (10-2) fought back and regained the lead, going up 35-32. When Anderson knocked down a three-pointer at the 2:25 mark, the stage was set for what was to come.

"EJ is one of our leaders and certainly one of the reasons for our success," Pulaski Academy Coach Roger Franks said. "We moved him up as a ninth-grader, so he's like having a redshirt senior. He stepped up late and made some big plays."

A layup by Griffin Newby put Pulaski Academy up 37-35 going into the fourth, and Newby scored again to open the final quarter for a 39-35 advantage. But Marianna knotted the score at 39-39 and again at 41-41.

Joe Himon hit a free throw with 5:06 to play to give the Bruins the lead for good. Then Anderson went to work.

He converted two layups off steals, then nailed a three-pointer with 2:04 to play for a 49-43 lead, Pulaski Academy's largest of the night. Anderson hit two free throws in the final 30 seconds to secure the victory as Marianna never got closer than four in the final 1:40.

The lead changed hands a few times in the first half with Marianna up 8-4 early before Pulaski Academy rallied to go up 11-10. Marianna's 7-0 run set up a 17-14 advantage after one quarter.

The Bruins pulled even at 19-19 on Anderson's three-pointer, then went up 22-19 on a three-point play by Logan Miller. They settled for a 26-23 advantage at halftime.

Newby had 14 points for the Bruins.

Terran Williams led Marianna with 18 points, and TreVion Stanley added 12.

ARLINGTON (TENN.) 68, WATSON CHAPEL 26 The Tigers led 28-17 at halftime before blowing open the game with a 30-4 run in the third quarter to cruise to a 42-point victory. Christopher McKnight led Arlington (7-3) with 13 points. Hampton Hall led Watson Chapel (3-7) with 10 points.

CONWAY 55, RALEIGH-EGYPT (TENN.) 44 Caleb London scored 19 points as Conway (5-2) overcame a halftime deficit to beat Raleigh-Egypt and roll into a semifinal matchup with Durango, Nev.

MAMMOTH SPRING 32, WYNNE 27 Alex Mero scored 13 points and Zack Flynn had nine as Mammoth Spring (10-7) erased a fourth-quarter deficit. Jonathan Robinson had 11 points for Wynne (4-5).

MIDDLE COLLEGE (TENN.) 97, STAR CITY 79 The Middle College Bulldogs raced to a 61-40 lead at halftime to cruise to a victory over the Star City Bulldogs. Anthony Robinson led Middle College (5-3) with 28 points. Marvion Scott scored 29 points and Kortavion Maddox had 21 for Star City (7-3).

STRONG 63, MELBOURNE 58 Derrian Davis scored 33 points for Strong (5-5), which will play Middle College, Tenn., today at 4 p.m. Byron Maze had 11 points and 15 rebounds, while Emauri Newton finished with 10 points and 4 assists.

Sports on 12/27/2019