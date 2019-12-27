Arizona officials for removing assessor over adoption case

In this Nov. 15, 2019 file photo Paul Petersen appears at court in the Matheson courthouse in Salt Lake City Utah with his attorney Scott Williams. The Arizona elected official accused of paying women from a poor Pacific island nation to give their babies up for adoption in the United States made an appeal Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 to keep his job. (Scott G. Winterton/The Deseret News via AP, Pool)

PHOENIX — The Board of Supervisors for Arizona's largest county unanimously agreed Friday to uphold the suspension and push for the removal of the county assessor, who is charged in a wide-ranging adoption scheme.

The Maricopa County attorney now is to start the process to remove Paul Petersen, who was arrested and charged in a scheme involving the adoption of babies from the Marshall Islands.

During the special meeting Friday morning, board members said Petersen's county laptop held many documents related to his adoption business, including text messages threatening women who had planned to surrender their babies for adoption.

Petersen denies any wrongdoing.