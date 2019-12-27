Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas jail deputy accused of smuggling contraband for inmate

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 11:22 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption File photo

A Jefferson County jail deputy was fired and arrested Thursday after an investigation revealed she smuggled contraband inside for an inmate housed at the facility, authorities said.

Marshae Childs faces six counts of furnishing prohibited articles.

Spokeswoman Alicia Dorn said sheriff’s office investigators believe Childs smuggled food and “other contraband” into the jail for a particular inmate six times between September and November. Dorn said she did not know what the other contraband was.

Childs also accepted $2,500 via a cash app from the inmate, according to a news release.

Dorn said Childs was fired when she was charged.

"The issue of contraband being introduced into our detention facility is challenging and threatening not only to the safety and security of our facility, but to those who work and are detained there," Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said in the release. "This is all the reason why we conduct these undercover operations on a routine basis and train our staff during jail training."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT