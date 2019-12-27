Arkansas jail deputy accused of smuggling contraband for inmate

A Jefferson County jail deputy was fired and arrested Thursday after an investigation revealed she smuggled contraband inside for an inmate housed at the facility, authorities said.

Marshae Childs faces six counts of furnishing prohibited articles.

Spokeswoman Alicia Dorn said sheriff’s office investigators believe Childs smuggled food and “other contraband” into the jail for a particular inmate six times between September and November. Dorn said she did not know what the other contraband was.

Childs also accepted $2,500 via a cash app from the inmate, according to a news release.

Dorn said Childs was fired when she was charged.

"The issue of contraband being introduced into our detention facility is challenging and threatening not only to the safety and security of our facility, but to those who work and are detained there," Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said in the release. "This is all the reason why we conduct these undercover operations on a routine basis and train our staff during jail training."