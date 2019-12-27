Bentonville stabbing kills LR man

Officers collect evidence Thursday after a fatal stabbing near an apartment complex on 502 Southeast B St. in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was arrested Thursday morning after he fled the scene of a fatal stabbing near downtown, police said.

Officers were called at 9:05 a.m. about a stabbing victim, according to a police news release. Police found the dead man in a grassy area near 502 S.E. B St., according to the release.

The victim was identified as Keundra Allen, 25, of Little Rock, according to the release. The suspect fled on foot and was later arrested by Arkansas State Police troopers, according to police.

Anthony Wayne Ballett, 39, was arrested after a traffic stop on Arkansas 43 between Maysville and Cherokee City, according to Sgt. Gene Page with the Bentonville Police Department. Maysville and Cherokee City are in Benton County near the Arkansas-Oklahoma line.

Bill Sadler with the state police said, "A wanted individual was turned over to the appropriate jurisdiction with a warrant." Ballett had not been booked into the Benton County jail as of 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford was at the crime scene from 11:30 a.m. to 12:13 p.m. Oxford said the body was found on the ground face up. The body will be sent to the state medical examiner's office in Little Rock, Oxford said.

Police cordoned off the area around the scene with yellow tape. A part of the downtown trail was closed because police tape crossed a section of it. Yellow police tape also ran from Southeast A Street near the library through the backyards of apartments to near the crime scene on Southeast B Street.

A few onlookers gathered near Southeast B and Fourth streets where police tape was draped across B Street. A few people asked what was happening, but then quickly moved on.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Bentonville police.

Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith said Thursday afternoon that a time had not yet been set for a bail hearing for Ballett.

