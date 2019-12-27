CAC cruises, but doesn't satisfy coach

Central Arkansas Christian boys basketball Coach Matt Hall said he understands why his team was not as crisp as he wanted it to be in Thursday night's 66-48 victory over Arkansas Christian Academy.

That doesn't mean he has to like it.

Hall's Mustangs (7-2), like every other team competing in the Mustang Classic, were coming off a week without a game and only one practice in the interim.

Not good enough for him.

"There are no excuses to be made," he said. "We weren't nearly as sharp as we needed to be offensively. We weren't near as locked in as we needed to be defensively.

"From a coach's standpoint, you always want to get a win. I just didn't feel we played as well as we're capable of playing."

CAC, which plays Maumelle Charter in one of tonight's semifinals at 7:45 p.m., was never really in danger of losing against the Knights, a team the Mustangs beat 64-42 on Dec. 5.

CAC outscored ACA 18-2 after falling behind 4-0 at the start, and led 16-6 after one quarter and 18-6 with 5:35 to play in the first half.

ACA scored the next five points to cut the lead to 18-11, and the Knights were still within 7, at 22-15, after a basket by Mason Sacomani with 2:50 to play in the half.

CAC extended its lead to 30-17 on a three-pointer by Jackson Richmond with 0:59 to play in the half and went into halftime with a 30-19 lead.

CAC, which had five players score between eight and 11 points, scored the first four points of the second half and kept building the lead throughout the third quarter, going up 52-29 on a three-pointer by Andrew Haughaboo as the clock ticked down.

Brock Hendrix and Justin Bates led the Mustangs with 11 points each. All of Bates' points came in the second half. Haughaboo, Hunter Lillard and Karsen Richard each scored eight points.

Sacomani, a 6-4 senior, led all scorers with 21 points. Reed Paddy had 11 for ACA.

ACA Coach Shamon Bell said he felt his team competed well, especially Sacomani, who proved difficult to stop on drives to the basket.

"He gets to the rim very well," Bell said. "He's a very aggressive player. We played hard. CAC is a good team."

Hall said he still believes the Mustangs are a good team, but he wants to see the team that opened conference play with a victory on the road at Mayflower one week ago, not the one that struggled to find its rhythm Thursday night.

"We're capable of playing well," Hall said. "We've showed that. I'm hoping it was the Christmas turkey hangover, and we'll have a better showing tomorrow."

Today's other semifinal matches Pea Ridge, a 46-45 winner over Bauxite, against Little Rock Catholic, which defeated Magnet Cover in the other quarterfinal.

The Pea Ridge-Catholic game is scheduled to tip at 6:30 p.m.

Sports on 12/27/2019