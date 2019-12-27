College bowl capsules

Military Bowl

NORTH CAROLINA (6-6) VS. TEMPLE (8-4)

SITE Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md.

TIME (TV) 11 a.m. Central (ESPN)

LINE North Carolina by 51/2

SERIES First meeting

WHAT'S AT STAKE

North Carolina seeks to complete a winning season with its first bowl victory since defeating Cincinnati in the 2013 Belk Bowl. Temple is making its fifth consecutive bowl appearance after losing three of its previous four.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

NORTH CAROLINA LB Chazz Surratt, who played quarterback last year, had 110 tackles, six sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

TEMPLE DE Quincy Roche, the AAC Defensive Player of the Year, had 13 sacks -- including 10 over the final four games. Roche ranked second in the FBS with 63 quarterback pressures.

Pinstripe Bowl

MICHIGAN STATE (6-6) VS. WAKE FOREST (8-4)

SITE Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y.

TIME (TV) 2:20 p.m. Central (ESPN)

LINE Michigan State by 3½

SERIES First meeting

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Wake Forest is one of nine schools to win a bowl game in each of the past three seasons and needs one more victory to become just the third team in school history to finish with nine or more victories. Each of the last two bowl victories has been by three points, and last season's victory over Temple was by eight points. Michigan State's offense has been wildly inconsistent this season and failed to score more than 10 points in a game five times. The Spartans still did just enough to make a bowl game for the 12th time in 13 seasons.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

MICHIGAN STATE DT Raequan Williams is set to start his 42nd consecutive game, which would set a record for the most consecutive starts under Coach Mark Dantonio. He was a first-team, All-Big Ten selection the past two seasons and has emerged as one of the program's top NFL prospects.

WAKE FOREST DE Boogie Basham has 10 sacks, three forced fumbles and became the first Wake Forest defensive end since 2002 (Calvin Pace) to be named a first-team, All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection.

Texas Bowl

NO. 25 OKLAHOMA STATE (8-4) VS. TEXAS A&M (7-5)

SITE NRG Stadium, Houston

TIME (TV), 5:45 p.m. Central (ESPN)

LINE Texas A&M by 51/2

SERIES Texas A&M leads 17-10

WHAT'S AT STAKE

The Cowboys look to win their fourth consecutive bowl game after winning four of their last five games this season to reach a bowl for the 14th year in a row. The Aggies are in their 11th consecutive bowl game and a victory would be the 100th of Coach Jimbo Fisher's career.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

OKLAHOMA STATE S Kolby Harvell-Peel has 71 tackles, 13 passes defended, 5 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and a sack.

TEXAS A&M QB Kellen Mond has thrown for 2,802 yards with 19 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Mond also is a threat to run and has 384 yards rushing with seven scores.

Holiday Bowl

NO. 22 USC (8-4) VS. NO. 16 IOWA (9-3)

SITE County Credit Union Stadium, San Diego

TIME (TV) 7 p.m. Central (FS1)

LINE Iowa by 21/2

SERIES USC leads 7-2

WHAT'S AT STAKE

The Hawkeyes will be playing for the memory of former coach Hayden Fry, who died on Dec. 17 at age 90, and for a 10-win season. Fry coached at Iowa for 20 seasons, taking the Hawkeyes to the Holiday Bowl three times. USC plays for the first time since new Athletic Director Mike Bohn announced that Coach Clay Helton would return next season, a move that was unpopular with fans.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

USC QB Kedon Slovis, who took over after JT Daniels suffered a season-ending knee injury in the opener, is coming off a school-record 515 yards as well as four touchdown passes in a 52-35 victory over UCLA.

IOWA Senior QB Nate Stanley will become the fifth player in program history to start three bowl games, and he is looking for his third consecutive postseason victory. He will be making his 39th consecutive start and is 26-12 overall.

Cheez-It Bowl

Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6)

SITE Chase Field, Phoenix

TIME (TV) 9:15 p.m. Central (ESPN)

LINE Air Force by 21/2

SERIES First meeting

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Air Force is looking to finish with 11 victories in a season for the first time since going 12-1 in 1998. Washington State is hoping to close strong in a season that started with a No. 23 preseason ranking in the AP Top 25 and fizzled midway through with a string of five losses in six games. The bowl will feature a wide disparity in styles: the Falcons and their triple option against the Cougars and their Air Raid offense.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

AIR FORCE QB Donald Hammond. Hammond is the Falcons' fourth-leading rusher (491 yards) and leads the team with 11 rushing TDs. What makes him so dangerous is his ability to pass. The junior threw for 1,286 yards and 13 TDs this season.

WASHINGTON STATE WR Easop Winston Jr. Washington State is loaded with top-tier receivers, but Winston may be the most dangerous. The senior led the Cougars with 11 TDs and had 80 catches for 927 yards.

