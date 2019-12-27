Divorces
FILED
19-4858 Kim Hale v. Joseph Hale Jr.
19-4862 Sharon Doss-Robinson v. Nicholas Robinson Sr.
19-4864 Adam Gillum v. Ashley Masalin.
Metro on 12/27/2019
Print Headline: Daily Record
