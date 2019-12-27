Sections
Daily Record

Today at 3:07 a.m.

Divorces

FILED

19-4858 Kim Hale v. Joseph Hale Jr.

19-4862 Sharon Doss-Robinson v. Nicholas Robinson Sr.

19-4864 Adam Gillum v. Ashley Masalin.

Metro on 12/27/2019

Print Headline: Daily Record

