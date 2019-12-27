EDITORIAL: Back to the past for SNL

It's remarkable to turn on Saturday Night Live and laugh through the entire show again. Truth be told, even the SNLs back in the Belushi/Aykroyd/Radner days weren't great for 90 minutes straight. Unfortunately, the modern show has slowly filled with more Alec-Baldwin-as-President-Trump than we care to stomach. If we watch, the general rule is there will be one good skit, and the rest . . . .

But imagine our surprise last weekend when we tuned in to see Eddie Murphy on stage for the first time in 35 years, and everything was funny. Sure, we had to sit through a political cold opening, but once Eddie Murphy took the stage, it was like the show was suddenly back to 1983.

Gather 'round, kids, and we'll tell you of a time when that man on SNL was more than just the voice of a cartoon donkey. Back in the early 1980s, Eddie Murphy was one of SNL's youngest and funniest hires. We've probably cracked a rib or two laughing at him in our collective decades of TV watching.

This past Saturday, he brought back some of his most iconic characters--from Mr. Robinson to Gumby. And he brought tears with each appearance from the North Pole interview to Black Jeopardy.

If you missed the show, you can find all the sketches on YouTube (get the grandkids to help you find them). They're well worth a watch. To see Eddie Murphy on SNL again was just a delight, a perfect Christmas gift for a show that's plunged into mediocrity over recent years.

Editorial on 12/27/2019