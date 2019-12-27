EDITORIAL: No room to stretch?

You just thought the news was scary.

Many of us knew smartphones are smart. They know where we are. How else tell us the weather outside?

For some Americans, privacy is a tradeoff they're willing to make for convenience. They don't care that tech companies sell their locations to marketers, real estate agents, retailers and more. For consumers, that choice might not be a big deal, but when it comes to the president of the United States and commander-in-chief of our armed forces . . .

The New York Times published an interesting, and interactive, article last week called, "How to Track President Trump." Authors Stuart A. Thompson and Charlie Warzel don't show how to do this in real time. But the information they reveal on how the most powerful man in the world can be tracked was a little unnerving. Here's more from the paper:

"The Times Privacy Project obtained a dataset with more than 50 billion location pings from the phones of more than 12 million people in this country. It was a random sample from 2016 and 2017, but it took only minutes--with assistance from publicly available information--for us to deanonymize location data and track the whereabouts of President Trump."

In this article (http://tiny.cc/zhjwhz), you can scroll through a map and follow Mr. Trump's location throughout one particular day, from the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach to Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter and back to Mar-a-Lago.

The writers of this piece believe the phone being tracked belongs to a security agent in the president's entourage, someone always nearby.

"The meticulous movements--down to a few feet--of the president's entourage were recorded by a smartphone we believe belonged to a Secret Service agent, whose home was also clearly identifiable in the data. Connecting the home to public deeds revealed the person's name, along with the name of the person's spouse, exposing even more details about both families. We could also see other stops this person made, apparently more connected with his private life than his public duties," The Times reported.

That's not good, folks. Private corporations have constant location data of someone close to President Trump. In fact, companies like Apple and Google have much more than that. The Times was able to track smartphones in just about every major government facility and building in our nation's capital.

Personnel could be followed back to their homes where the data's true identities were then revealed. Yikes.

Best-case scenario: Google and Apple keep this information on lockdown and don't make any fuss about having such sensitive location data. Worst-case scenario: Hackers in China or North Korea or Iran get ahold of this data. And use it.

Our government needs to get some better perspective and policies in place to protect staff from this potential threat before a lucky malicious soul with a keyboard in front of him scores a treasure trove of data.

And if our government leaders are simply too out-of-date and uninformed on these technology trends to understand the threat posed to them, they need to get with some younger tech-savvy interns and figure it out fast.

Phones are more than just angry tweet boxes. Everyone needs to realize that.

Editorial on 12/27/2019