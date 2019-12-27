Japan's Minister of Justice Masako Mori speaks at a press conference on the execution of a convict Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Tokyo. Japan on Thursday executed a Chinese death-row inmate convicted in the 2003 murder and robber of a family of four, including two children, as the country sticks to death penalty despite growing international move toward abolishing the system. (Kyodo News via AP)

Family's killer executed in Japan

TOKYO -- Japan executed its first foreigner in 10 years on Thursday, a Chinese man convicted in the 2003 killings and robbery of a family of four.

Wei Wei, 40, was hanged Thursday in Fukuoka where he had been on death row for more than 16 years, Justice Minister Masako Mori said.

Wei was convicted of robbing and killing a clothing store owner and his wife and two children at their home in Fukuoka. He and two Chinese accomplices dumped the bodies into the ocean after attaching weights to them, Mori said at a news conference.

Japan has maintained the death penalty despite growing international criticism.

Mori said she signed the execution order after careful examination, taking into consideration the international anti-execution movement. She said Japan was a law-abiding country and the execution was based on its criminal-justice system.

"It was an extremely coldblooded and cruel case, in which [Wei] killed four innocent members of a happy family," she said.

Wei's two accomplices were tried in China, where one was sentenced to death and the other was given life imprisonment, according to Japan's Kyodo News agency.

Japan and the United States are the only two countries in the Group of Seven nations that retain capital punishment.

Migrant roundups tallied in Mexico

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico said Thursday that it has found migrants riding on about half of trains inspected.

While the largest number of migrants were detained while walking -- 41,649 between June and Dec. 22 -- many migrants walk along tracks hoping to hop onto a passing train.

About 2,800 migrants were found hidden in trucks and almost 3,500 were detained aboard buses.

The government presented figures on its crackdown on border-crossers, which started in May.

So far in 2019, Mexico has detained 178,917 migrants, mainly Central Americans, and deported 84,327.

In the first 11 months of 2019, Mexico has received 66,915 asylum claims, more than double the 29,631 it received in all of 2018.

Philippine deaths at 20 after typhoon

MANILA, Philippines -- A strong typhoon that barreled through the central Philippines left at least 20 people dead and forced thousands to flee their homes, devastating Christmas celebrations in the predominantly Catholic country.

Typhoon Phanfone stranded many people in sea and airports at the peak of holiday travel, set off landslides, flooded low-lying villages, destroyed houses, downed trees and electrical poles and knocked out power in entire provinces. One disaster-response officer described the battered coastal town of Batad in Iloilo province as a "ghost town" on Christmas Day.

The storm weakened slightly on Thursday as it blew into the South China Sea with sustained winds of 74 miles per hour and gusts of 93 mph after lashing island after island with fierce winds and pounding rain on Christmas Day, the weather agency said.

Most of the 20 deaths reported by national police and local officials resulted from drownings, falling trees and electrocutions.

The typhoon slammed into Eastern Samar province on Christmas Eve and then plowed across the archipelago's central region on Christmas, slamming into seven coastal towns and island provinces without losing power, government forecasters said.

Provincial officials, army troops, police and volunteers spent Christmas away from home to tend to thousands of displaced residents in town gymnasiums and schools turned into emergency shelters.

Dozens of international and domestic flights to and from the region were canceled.

A Section on 12/27/2019