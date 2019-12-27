For elections, war games

Mandy Vigil of New Mexico joins other election officials from around the country in an exercise run by military and national security officials earlier this month in Springfield, Va., simulating different threat scenarios in the 2020 elections. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1227security/. (AP/Alex Brandon)

SPRINGFIELD, Va. -- State and local officials are at the vanguard defending U.S. elections from foreign tampering. Now they're getting some help from past and present national security officials who are teaching them to take a military mindset to identify threats.

The need for such training reflects how election-security worries have heightened in the aftermath of 2016, when Russian military agents targeted voting systems across the country as part of a multipronged effort to influence the presidential election. Until then, the job of local election officials could have been described as akin to a wedding planner who keeps track of who will be showing up on Election Day and ensures all the equipment and supplies are in place.

Now, these officials are on the front lines. The federal government will be on high alert, gathering intelligence and scanning systems for suspicious cyber activity as they look to defend the nation's elections. Meanwhile, it will be the state and county officials who will be on the ground in charge of identifying and dealing with any hostile acts.

"It's another level of war," said Jesse Salinas, the chief elections official in Yolo County, Calif., who attended the training. "You only attack things that you feel are a threat to you, and our democracy is a threat to a lot of these nation-states that are getting involved trying to undermine it. We have to fight back, and we have to prepare."

Salinas took four of his employees with him to the training, which was part of the Defending Digital Democracy Project at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at the Harvard Kennedy School. The group has been working with former and current military, national security, political and communications experts -- many of whom dedicate their time after work and on weekends -- to develop training and manuals for state and local election officials. Those involved with leading the training asked for anonymity because of their sensitive positions.

The project's latest playbook focuses on bringing military best practices to running Election Day operations, encouraging election officials to adopt a "battle staff" command structure with clear responsibilities and standard operating procedures for dealing with minor issues. The project also is providing officials with a free state-of-the-art incident tracking system.

Eric Rosenbach, co-director of the Belfer Center and a former Army intelligence officer who served as chief of staff to Defense Secretary Ashton Carter in the Obama administration, told the group gathered for the training that it "shouldn't be lost on you that this is a very military-like model."

"Let's be honest about it," Rosenbach said. "If democracy is under attack and you guys are the ones at the pointy end of the spear, why shouldn't we train that way? Why shouldn't we try to give you the help that comes with that model and try to build you up and do all we can?"

Instructors stressed the need for election officials to be on the lookout for efforts to disrupt the vote and ensure that communications are flowing up from counties to the state, down from states to the counties, as well as up and down to the federal government and across states.

Piecing together seemingly disparate actions happening in real time across geographical locations will allow the nation to defend itself, said Robby Mook, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign manager in 2016. Mook founded the Defending Digital Democracy Project with Rosenbach and Matt Rhoades, Republican nominee Mitt Romney's 2012 campaign manager.

"Find a way to input data in a consistent, efficient and reliable way to ensure you know what is going on and prevent things from falling through the cracks," Mook told the election officials. "You got to rise above just putting out fires."

At the training were officials from California, Colorado, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, West Virginia and other states. In one exercise, election officials were paired up as either a state or county under an Election Day scenario, and were responsible for logging incidents and trying to piece together what turned out to be four coordinated campaigns to disrupt voting.

"One of the big takeaways was just how the lack of one piece of information moving up from the counties to the state or moving from the states to counties, if either of those things don't happen, it can have a significant impact," said Stephen Trout, elections director for Oregon.

Trout said he would move quickly to acquire, customize and implement the incident tracking system, which would be an upgrade from the paper process currently in use. Dave Tackett, chief information officer for the West Virginia secretary of state's office, said he will recommend some structuring changes at his state operations center, including having key personnel in the room and incorporating elements of the incident tracking system like mapping and the ability to assign people to specific incidents.

"Events like today are helping us zero in on how to structure ourselves better, how to really think in a different mindset so that we can carry out all the different tasks that have to be done with elections," said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina Board of Elections. "[It's] the importance of communications, the importance of having standard operating procedures in place so all the i's are dotted and the t's crossed ahead of time and you are prepared for the unknown."

SECURING 2020 VOTE

Some experts and government officials say not enough has been done to shore up election systems around the country, despite warnings that foreign interests will attempt to interfere in next year's presidential race.

"We expect 2020 to be a target for our adversaries," said Matt Masterson, senior adviser on election security for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. "Disinformation campaigns have been ongoing across democratic institutions and we expect that to continue and perhaps even ramp up heading into 2020. The threat is real."

The agency has boosted efforts to help state and local governments protect their election systems since 2016, when Russian government hackers targeted voter registration files or public election sites in 21 states and visited election websites in two Georgia counties.

Department officials acknowledge, however, that some election jurisdictions aren't as protected as they'd like heading into the 2020 contest. "Many of these election officials have been really pushing to get the level of resourcing they need," Masterson said.

Last week, Congress authorized more than $400 million in federal funding to be distributed to states for election administration.

Georgia is expected to get more than $10 million, according to initial estimates.

During the past two years, revelations about the state's election-security problems emerged in the Atlanta courtroom of U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg as part of a federal lawsuit filed by Georgia voters and election-security advocates.

They had argued that Georgia's paperless electronic voting machines were vulnerable and asked Totenberg to bar the state from continuing to use them. They said they instead wanted a hand-marked paper ballot system, a method endorsed by leading cybersecurity experts.

In a ruling in August, Totenberg agreed that the state must stop using its paperless system after 2019, writing that it was "running on software ... with well-known flaws and vulnerabilities and limited cybersecurity."

Georgia has said it was already planning to replace the old equipment with new touch-screen machines known as ballot-marking devices, purchased recently from the company Dominion Voting Systems for more than $100 million.

Under the new system, voters mark their choices on a screen and -- unlike the old machines -- get a paper record with a summary of their vote and a computer code. Voters then feed the paper record into a scanner, which uses the code to tally the vote.

Millions of voters in more than half a dozen states, including Texas, Ohio, Louisiana and Indiana, will continue to cast their ballots on paperless machines in at least some areas in 2020. Other states still don't have good auditing practices, election-security advocates and experts say.

"We've got close to half of the states in America that don't have all the reforms that the experts believe are needed," said Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., who has introduced legislation in Congress that would mandate hand-marked paper ballots in every state. Democratic leaders in the House passed a version of the bill in the fall, but Senate Majority Leader McConnell, R-Ky., has blocked a vote in the Senate.

"I'm not going to let Democrats and their water carriers in the media use Russia's attack on our democracy as a Trojan horse for partisan wish-list items that would not actually make our elections any safer," McConnell said in July.

Information for this article was contributed by Christina A. Cassidy of The Associated Press; and by Neena Satija, Amy Gardner and Joseph Marks of The Washington Post.

A trainer holds a booklet used during an election security exercise on Dec. 16 for state and local election officials in Springfield, Va. (AP/Alex Brandon)

