High School basketball roundups

BOYS

BENTONVILLE WEST 85, VILLA ANGELA ST. JOSEPH (OHIO) 82, 2OT Dillon Bailey's layup with 46 seconds left in the second overtime snapped an 82-82 tie and lifted Bentonville West (4-4) to a victory over a team that beat the Wolverines with a last-second shot two years ago. Bailey finished with a school-record 40 points. Riley Bucchino had 14 points. Jaden Hameed led Villa Angela St. Joseph (4-4) with 37 points.

DUMAS 74, GREEN FOREST 30 Jaylan Green had 13 points to pace four players with double figures for Dumas (6-0). Chris Harris, Mike Reddick and Damarian Russell all had 10 points for the Bobcats.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 63, JOE T. ROBINSON 39 Jaylin Williams scored 11 points and Jacob Joe chipped in 10 as Fort Smith Northside (6-4) moved to the semifinals of the Coke Classic by winning its fifth game in a row. Mekhi Perkins scored 16 points and Donovan Young had 13 points for Robinson (7-3).

FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 55, FORDYCE 47 Mykale Franks had 20 points as Fort Smith Southside (5-7) wore down Fordyce and advanced to face Little Rock Hall today at the Coke Classic.

GREENE COUNTY TECH 53, SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 46 Zane Butler scored 21 points as Greene County Tech (9-1) rallied from a three-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Cade Cancilla added 17 points for the Eagles. Devan Halford had 18 points for Southside Batesville (3-9)

HIGHLAND 51, CALICO ROCK 39 Camden Rhodes scored a game-high 22 points as Highland (3-8) moved on in its tournament. Joe Grigg had 16 points and Zane Fountain finished with 11 for Calico Rock (4-12).

HOT SPRINGS 76, PINE TREE (TEXAS) 44 Kaleb Hughley had 20 points and Santiair Thomas scored 13 points as Hot Springs blasted Pine Tree, Texas. The Trojans then returned to beat New Boston, Texas, 95-32 behind a 26-point effort from Caleb Campbell. Deante Sanders and Denim Counts both added 14 points.

HUNTSVILLE 56, McDONALD COUNTY (MO.) 38 Hunter Davidson scored 17 points, and Hayden Dotson and Kent Mayes both had 10 points for Huntsville (9-3) in its rout. Cade Smith had 13 points for McDonald County (2-6).

JONESBORO 62, TEXARKANA 49 Jesse Washington scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half for Jonesboro (5-3) at the Poplar Bluff, Mo., Showdown. Keylin McBride scored 17 points for the Hurricane. Jaylon Randle had 14 points, and Nicholas Watson scored 13 points for Texarkana (5-3). Jordan Jones had 11 points.

MORRILTON 65, CRAIGMONT (TENN.) 61 Joseph Pinion tossed in a game-high 26 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for Morrilton (9-3). Riley Wade had 19 points and Devin Foster ended with 10. Matavious Stephany scored 22 points for Craigmont (9-2).

SHERIDAN 46, MAYFLOWER 44 Tyler Cacciatori finished with 31 points as Sheridan (6-3) fended off a late rally. Westin Pickell had 14 points, and Braxtyn McCuin added 13 points for Mayflower (8-3).

ST. FRANCIS (GA.) 73, IZARD COUNTY 64 Caleb Faulkner scored 23 points and Justus Cooper had 21, but it wasn't enough as Izard County (16-4) dropped its first game at the Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Coby Everett had 18 points for the Cougars. Dwon Odom and Jordan Brown each had 18 points for St. Francis.

WEST MEMPHIS 62, LAFAYETTE (MO.) 56 Chris Moore had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists for West Memphis (8-3) in the Neosho Holiday Classic in Neosho, Mo. Jordan Mitchell and Immanuel Hoard each had 10 points for the Blue Devils.

LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 51, MAGNET COVE 21 Will Kleine scored 13 points as Catholic (4-5) outscored the Panthers 40-5 over the final three quarters. Nathan Johnson had nine points for the Rockets. Levi Horton scored eight points to lead Magnet Cove (2-9).

MAUMELLE CHARTER 43, BRINKLEY 36 Caleb Ross had 13 points and Jarkell Lovelace followed with 10 points for Maumelle Charter at the Wildcat Classic. Lamont Swanigan scored 18 points for Brinkley (5-6).

PEA RIDGE 46, BAUXITE 45 West Wales scored 16 points and Noah Peterson had 11 as Pea Ridge (8-3) knocked down 7 three-pointers to win. Max Chennault scored 20 points and Braden Brown had 10 for Bauxite (5-7).

GIRLS

CONWAY 58, BRENTWOOD (TENN.) 49 Chloe Clardy scored 15 points and Jaiden Thomas finished with 14 for Conway (8-2) in its opener in the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville, Texas. Lydia York added 10 for the Lady Wampus Cats. Blair Schoenwald had 17 points for Brentwood (6-5).

DUMAS 46, DOVER 45 Jamare McFarley hit a shot in the closing seconds to lift Dumas (5-4).

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 71, MOUNT VERNON (MO.) 40 Tracey Bershers had 15 points and Jersey Wolfenbarger added 14 points for Northside (7-3) in its blowout at the Pink and White Classic in Springfield, Mo.

HARDIN JEFFERSON (TEXAS) 57, MARION 55 Ashlon Jackson's 24 points helped Hardin Jefferson (8-6) survive. Asia Wheeler scored 11 points for the Lady Hawks. Jessica Robbins had 11 points for Marion (5-6). The Lady Patriots returned later and beat Plano West, Texas, 78-61 behind Daedrianna Cail's 35 points. Joe Montgomery had 24 points for Marion.

MAYFLOWER 53, SHERIDAN 37 Jenna McMillen's 26 points were enough to keep Mayflower (8-2) ahead throughout. Kamiah Turner had nine for the Lady Eagles. Cassidy Henry had 26 points to lead Sheridan (3-5).

PEA RIDGE 56, ROSE BUD 45 Blakelee Winn had 26 points to carry Pea Ridge (11-2) in its first-round game in the Chevrolet Classic in Heber Springs. Josey Goldberg scored 11 points and Lauren Wright had 10 for the Lady Black Hawks. Kyndal Rooks ended with a team-high 24 points for Rose Bud (8-5). Kyanna Poole added 10.

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 54, GREENE COUNTY TECH 38 Reese Gardner scored 14 points and London Cuzzort had 13 as Southside Batesville (10-2) opened up a 10-point lead at halftime and coasted from there. Emma Bates, Brooke Barnes and Carleigh Hollis all had seven points for Greene County Tech (2-7).

VIOLA 57, GREEN FOREST 25 A.J. McCandlis scored 13 points as Viola (19-0) remained unbeaten after blasting Green Forest in the Cornerstone Bank Holiday Tournament. Lindsey Browning had 12 points and Keyaira Moore ended with 10 for the Lady Longhorns, who jumped out to a 24-1 lead. Evelyn Lopez had eight points for Green Forest (0-12).

WEST MEMPHIS 55, GRAVETTE 30 Janiyan Tucker scored 15 points as West Memphis (9-2) rolled at the Lendel Thomas Classic. Aryan Hazley finished with 14 points. Shylee Morrison scored 18 points, and Kaylan Chilton had 10 for Gravette (6-4).

WONDERVIEW 58, BAPTIST PREP 46 Alexis McClaren scored 22 points for Wonderview (13-6), which advanced to play Joe T. Robinson in the semifinals of the Wildcat Classic. Audrey Beck had 18 points and Mallory Jones finished with 11 points.

Sports on 12/27/2019