Hogs top CB's list prior to official trip

Cornerback Khari Johnson was thrilled to receive a scholarship offer from the University of Arkansas after a talk with cornerbacks coach Sam Carter on Dec. 18.

"That's like an early Christmas present," Johnson said. "It felt great when I got the call from coach Carter. I was just so excited and happy, and the things he was telling me over the phone made me feel like Arkansas really loves me."

Khari Johnson highlights arkansasonline.com/1227johnson/

Johnson, 6-1, 183 pounds, 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Suffield (Conn.) Academy has previous offers from Akron, Southern Mississippi, Navy, Bryant and Wofford while drawing interest from Arizona, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Illinois, Michigan State and others.

He was impressed with Carter.

"Coach Carter is a cool dude and smart, too," Johnson said. "He's really energetic, and it sounds like he really wants to turn this season out and he has high expectations for us. So I'm ready to go and work for him and doing anything I have to do if we make that decision."

He and his father, Bernard, were impressed with Arkansas after making an unofficial visit for the Mississippi State game Nov. 2. Johnson plans to make an official visit to Fayetteville on Jan. 17-19.

"Right now, the Hogs are at the top," he said. "The overall vibe that my father and I got when we went to the game. The first time we saw that Woo Pig Sooie chant in person, it was like, 'Wow, this is pretty cool to see up close.' We liked the feel from everybody."

Johnson, who CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates as a three-star recruit, is also planning a visit to Boston College.

"I may be going out to Arizona the following week," Johnson said about his plans after the Arkansas trip.

He said his mother, Jessica, will accompany him and his father on the January trip to Fayetteville. He said his mother's approval is important.

"She's the boss," Johnson said. "Listen, Momma has the last say every time, no matter what."

Johnson said his mother is interested in meeting Coach Sam Pittman and the other coaches.

"For my mom's approval, I guess like a warm welcoming of the coaching staff and how they would treat her son," Johnson said.

Arkansas recruits and their families often visit a Fayetteville restaurant during official visits, and Johnson said his mother is looking forward to a particular dish.

"She really wants to have some catfish," Johnson said. "She said it sounded nice. She heard what my father and I said about the University of Arkansas when we went down there. She's excited."

Matchup of prospects

The King Cotton Holiday Classic in Pine Bluff will give Arkansas fans the opportunity to watch Razorbacks signee Davonte Davis and Jacksonville go head-to-head with Wooddale High School out of Memphis and ESPN top 50 junior prospect Johnathan Lawson in game No. 3 today at 5:20 p.m.

Davis, 6-4, 175, is an ESPN four-star prospect, No. 18 shooting guard and the No. 80 overall recruit in the 2020 class. Lawson is an ESPN four-star recruit, No. 9 small forward and No. 42 overall prospect in the 2021 class.

"I think playing against someone like him will be fun for me and my team," Davis said.

"We're just going to execute our plays and play how we've been practicing the last few practices, which is playing our fast-paced game in transition."

