• Bryan Wagner, a police officer in Woodbury, Minn., tore up a theft citation he gave a 61-year-old widow after she left a grocery store with more food than she could pay for when he learned that she was caring for eight children and grandchildren and was desperate for food.

• Landen Godsey, 8, of Lawrence County, Ala., who remains hospitalized after his parents were killed in a Dec. 16 tornado, has received thousands of dollars in donations that include two years of free tuition at a community college.

• Charles Strickfaden, spokesman for Muir Woods National Monument Park in California, said rain soaking the ground likely allowed a 200-foot-tall redwood tree to topple onto a passing hiker, killing him.

• Thomas Milam said it's better to be sorry than safe after he and his wife, hearing something moving in their house Christmas night, hid in a closet and called 911, and Forsyth County, N.C., deputies arrived and located the noise, which turned out to be a robot vacuum that the couple had just gotten.

• Bill Masters, sheriff of San Miguel County, Colo., said GPS systems aren't always the best guide after a family traveling from El Paso, Texas, to Norwood, Colo., had to be rescued because their rental truck became stuck on a snow-covered forest road, stranding them for 24 hours.

• Derek Wright, coroner of Henry County, Ala., said a helicopter ambulance pilot likely suffered a heart attack and died as the aircraft dropped the final 30 feet, crash-landing and rolling onto its side at an airport in Headland on Christmas Day.

• Lin Helena Halfon, 26, an Israeli citizen who married a 77-year-old Tampa, Fla., businessman in August, is accused of trying to cash almost $1 million in checks on her husband's account and faces fraud, elderly exploitation and other charges.

• Natalia Escudero, a Spanish television reporter who celebrated and quit her job on live television when she learned that she had a winning ticket in Spain's annual El Gordo (The Fat One) Christmas lottery, later found out that she had won a lesser prize of about $5,500.

• Lynette Baio, a server at a restaurant in Clearwater, Fla., who told some customers that she had emptied her bank account to repair her car, got a $2,000 tip on Christmas Eve from some regulars, along with a message that read "Merry Christmas and restore your savings. God bless you."

