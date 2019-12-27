Sections
December 27, 2019

Bryan Wagner, a police officer in Woodbury, Minn., tore up a theft citation he gave a 61-year-old widow after she left a grocery store with more food than she could pay for when he learned that she was caring for eight children and grandchildren and was desperate for food.

Landen Godsey, 8, of Lawrence County, Ala., who remains hospitalized after his parents were killed in a Dec. 16 tornado, has received thousands of dollars in donations that include two years of free tuition at a community college.

Charles Strickfaden, spokesman for Muir Woods National Monument Park in California, said rain soaking the ground likely allowed a 200-foot-tall redwood tree to topple onto a passing hiker, killing him.

Thomas Milam said it's better to be sorry than safe after he and his wife, hearing something moving in their house Christmas night, hid in a closet and called 911, and Forsyth County, N.C., deputies arrived and located the noise, which turned out to be a robot vacuum that the couple had just gotten.

Bill Masters, sheriff of San Miguel County, Colo., said GPS systems aren't always the best guide after a family traveling from El Paso, Texas, to Norwood, Colo., had to be rescued because their rental truck became stuck on a snow-covered forest road, stranding them for 24 hours.

Derek Wright, coroner of Henry County, Ala., said a helicopter ambulance pilot likely suffered a heart attack and died as the aircraft dropped the final 30 feet, crash-landing and rolling onto its side at an airport in Headland on Christmas Day.

Lin Helena Halfon, 26, an Israeli citizen who married a 77-year-old Tampa, Fla., businessman in August, is accused of trying to cash almost $1 million in checks on her husband's account and faces fraud, elderly exploitation and other charges.

Natalia Escudero, a Spanish television reporter who celebrated and quit her job on live television when she learned that she had a winning ticket in Spain's annual El Gordo (The Fat One) Christmas lottery, later found out that she had won a lesser prize of about $5,500.

Lynette Baio, a server at a restaurant in Clearwater, Fla., who told some customers that she had emptied her bank account to repair her car, got a $2,000 tip on Christmas Eve from some regulars, along with a message that read "Merry Christmas and restore your savings. God bless you."

A Section on 12/27/2019

In the news

