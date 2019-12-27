Inmate found dead at jail is identified

HOT SPRINGS -- An inmate who died while in custody at the Garland County jail on Dec. 20 was identified Thursday by the Garland County sheriff's office as Jeremy Scott Howell, 28, of Hot Springs.

"Mr. Howell's family has been notified of this tragic incident, and an internal affairs investigation has been ordered by the sheriff," Sgt. John Schroeder said Thursday.

According to a release Sunday from the sheriff's office, Howell was moved to the jail by "another agency" and booked on a criminal-trespass charge.

According to court records, Howell was arrested on the misdemeanor charge by Hot Springs police around 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 20

Just over three hours after his arrival, the inmate "was found unresponsive in a holding cell in the booking area," the release stated.

