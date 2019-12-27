Japan's missile alert an error

Amid heightened tensions between North Korea and the U.S., Japan's national broadcaster NHK issued an alert saying the Asian nation had launched a missile -- only to retract it in error minutes later.

The alert, which NHK says was a mistaken issuance of a practice text, warned that a North Korean missile had fallen about 1,200 miles east of Hokkaido -- a course which, had it been real, would have taken it over Japanese territory similar to North Korea's greatest provocations in the summer of 2017.

The mistaken alert used language similar to the September 2017 launch of an intermediate-range missile, which flew over Japan in a test demonstrating North Korea's ability to hit U.S. forces in Guam.

The incident is at least the second time in as many years that NHK has issued a false alert on North Korea, after a similar incident in January 2018. Thursday's alert came as geopolitical watchers are on edge for a possible intercontinental ballistic missile launch, with North Korea suggesting it would use the end-of-year holiday season to deliver a "Christmas gift" to the U.S. after demanding Washington make additional concessions as part of long-stalled nuclear talks.

Separately, days before a troop-funding deal was set to expire, the U.S. dropped its demand that South Korea pay five times more to host its military personnel after receiving assurances Seoul would purchase more American weapons, a newspaper report said.

The Trump administration also likely eased up after South Korea indicated it would step up its presence in the Strait of Hormuz, helping U.S. efforts to protect oil flows in the region, South Korea's Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported Thursday, citing an unidentified diplomatic source. The increase now may be about 10-20% above the current level of nearly $1 billion, it said.

South Korea's foreign ministry declined to comment on the report.

Last month, U.S. negotiators walked out of a meeting on troop funding in Seoul after South Korea balked at the five-fold increase seen as exorbitant by many in the country. The breakdown at that time raised questions about one of the U.S.'s closest military alliances and a key piece of the Pentagon's strategy for countering North Korea and a rising China. The two sides resumed talks in December.

Even though the deal known as the Special Measures Agreement technically expires at the end of this year, both sides are likely to agree to some sort of temporary extension as they negotiate, allowing for the continued operations of the about 28,500 U.S. military personnel positioned on the peninsula.

The talks with South Korea could affect other countries that host U.S. troops, as the Trump administration is seeking funding increases from other American allies.

Trump, arguing that South Korea is rich and should pay more for U.S. protection, has demanded Seoul contribute about $5 billion for hosting U.S. troops. The price tag originated with the White House, according to people familiar with the matter, and administration officials justify it by saying it reflects the costs South Korea would incur if it takes operational control of combined U.S.-South Korean forces in the case of a conflict.

The request for more money hasn't sat well in South Korea, where many in President Moon Jae-in's progressive camp and opposition conservatives have come out against the demands. Moon, facing a sagging support rate, doesn't want to further dent his popularity ahead of an election for parliament next year.

Information for this article was contributed by Jihye Lee of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 12/27/2019