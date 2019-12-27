Three dramatically inclined March sisters — Meg (Emma Watson), Jo (Saoirse Ronan) and Amy (Florence Pugh) — strut their stuff in Greta Gerwig’s updated version of Louisa May Alcott’s classic Little Women.

The girlish behavior of four very different sisters that marks Louisa May Alcott's beloved novel is highly magnified by jumping from the printed page to the big screen.

Little Women, as written and directed by Greta Gerwig, is set in the same 19th-century time period as the book, but it somehow escapes feeling nostalgic. Instead, it's sharply contemporary, in no small part because the exasperations and humiliations and limitations that females -- from childhood to old age -- were subjected to in its day are in many ways similar to those experienced by their modern descendants.

Little Women 90 Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Tracy Letts, Chris Cooper, Louis Garrel Director: Greta Gerwig Rating: PG for thematic elements and brief smoking Running time: 2 hours, 14 minutes

A vortex of energy, exuberance, silliness, and supportiveness surrounds these young March sisters -- Meg (Emma Watson), Jo (Saoirse Ronan), Beth (Elizabeth Scanlen) and Amy (Florence Pugh) -- in their rollicking girl-powered existence with Marmee (Laura Dern) in a cozy Concord, Mass., house during the Civil War (their much-loved dad is off fighting the Confederates).

These girls tussle like puppies, not only physically but with impressive vocabularies and big ideas, all best revealed through spirited scenes of staging absurd theatrical productions in their attic with the assistance of adoring if somewhat useless rich-kid neighbor Theodore "Laurie" Laurence (Timothée Chalamet), who's dazzled by the lot of them.

Girlhood is idyllic -- almost to the point of dismissing the film as pastel and airy fluff -- until adulthood arrives more or less on schedule, which tosses the foursome into uncharted territory. Imbued with their youthful energy (evident through flashbacks that are originally confusing but soon become welcome and clarifying excursions), each transforms into grown-up versions of themselves -- but not without challenges, uncertainties, jealousies, romances, money matters and heartbreaks.

In a field of remarkable performances, Ronan's portrayal of forceful tomboy Jo, who's fiercely focused on becoming a published writer, stands out. She has a way of cutting her eyes toward an unsuspecting opponent, then spitting out a taut array of words that seldom fail to end a discussion with any who might dare to confront her with a differing opinion. This characteristic somehow doesn't distract from Jo's likability, much to Ronan's credit.

Jo's spirit seems to echo that of her wealthy Aunt March (Meryl Streep), a sardonic gimlet-eyed presence who nevertheless makes dreams come true for whichever sister is deserving at certain points in time. Anyone familiar with Streep's work knows it's probably unnecessary to point out that she excels at this.

Likewise, Tracy Letts as steely publisher Mr. Dashwood not only looks dignified and editorially suitable in mutton chops; he's also a fine mentor, skilled at corralling and channeling Jo's determination to see her stories in print in a direction that he knows from experience will appeal to readers.

The weakest performance comes from one of today's most heralded actors; Laura Dern's Marmee is too kind, too wise, too soft-hearted and soft-spoken, too generous and too grit-free to be responsible for what appears to be the successful shepherding of this rowdy girl crew from the days of snowball fights, flopping against each other and whispering under the bedclothes and shrieking in jest and in anger -- as sisters do.

Credit to the success of Little Women extends from the finely tuned cast to director Gerwig, whose fine-honed skills on both sides of the camera empower her to be the perfect choice to present this story to a new generation.

Jo March (Saoirse Ronan) is a proto-feminist, would-be writer determined to remain true to herself in Little Women.

MovieStyle on 12/27/2019