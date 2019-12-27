Body pulled from Pulaski County pond after apparent accidental drowning, sheriff's office says

FILE - A Pulaski County sheriff's office vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Authorities pulled the body of a 57-year-old man from a pond near his home after he was reported missing Thursday night.

Deputies responded around 8:35 p.m. to 12106 Peters Road north of Jacksonville for a report of a missing person, sheriff's office spokesman Mitch McCoy said.

Someone at the residence told authorities that Kenneth Edwin Carlton had gone to work on a pond near the home and did not come back.

Deputies found evidence suggesting he had drowned, McCoy said, and Carlton’s body was located underwater.

McCoy said the body is being sent to the state Crime Laboratory, but investigators believe the drowning was accidental.

The investigation is ongoing.