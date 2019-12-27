Meeting to focus on Arkansas 107

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting Jan. 9 in Jacksonville to discuss the need for and the feasibility of improving a section of Arkansas 107.

The meeting will be from 4-7 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Bayou Meto Baptist Church at 26200 Arkansas 107.

More information is available by contacting the agency's public information office at (501) 569-2000 or info@ardot.gov.

Metro on 12/27/2019