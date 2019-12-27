Musician, Arkansas native Sleepy LaBeef dies at 84

Rockabilly star and Arkansas native Sleepy Labeef died Thursday at his home, according to a Facebook post by his wife, Linda.

The musician, who shared bills with Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis and many others, was 84.

“He lived a full and vibrant life, filled with the excitement of much travel and experience, the contentment that came from being able to spend his life doing what he loved best, and the fulfilling love of his wife, children, and grandchildren around him,” the post said.

Labeef was born Thomas Labeff in Smackover and earned his nickname for the way his eyes looked. He left the state when he was 18 but moved back in later years.

The artist was known for his expansive mental catalog of songs — one rumor alleged he knew 6,000, though Labeef said in a 2005 Democrat-Gazette interview he’d never counted — and his long stage performances that roved musical genres from rock to country to gospel.

“Sometimes his shows would consist of him performing for 3 or 4 hours straight, no breaks, with short-and-long term band members holding on for dear life, often not knowing the songs,” rockabilly musician Deke Dickerson wrote in another Facebook post, “as Sleepy plowed through them like a mule plowing through hard and rocky Arkansas farmland.”

LaBeef’s recording career began in 1957 with “I’m Through” and continued with songs including “Rip It Up,” “Blues Stay Away From Me,” “Tore Up,” “I’m Too Broke (To Pay Attention)” and many others. He made the Top 20 in 1969 with “Blackland Farmer.”

LaBeef was even in a movie, starring as the Swamp Thing in 1968’s “The Exotic Ones."

He continued to perform for crowds in the United States and Europe until just a few months ago.

His wife's Facebook post said LaBeef died at home in bed surrounded by loved ones.

“We loved him, love him, and will always love him, and will cherish the memories of the time we were blessed to be given with him in this life,” the post said. “We thank you for your love and support for Sleepy throughout the years, and during this very difficult time.”