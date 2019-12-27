• Keri Russell's career was already riding high, with her multi-Emmy-nominated turn on The Americans, when she heard from an old friend. It was J.J. Abrams, who two decades earlier provided her breakout role on TV's Felicity, which he co-created. His email posed a simple question: Do you want to join Star Wars? The offer, made a few years ago, came with a caveat. The character she would play in Rise of the Skywalker, a spice smuggler named Zorii Bliss, would never remove her helmet, which covers her entire face, except occasionally her eyes. So "I can see everyone, but no one can see me," Russell said. "There's a real power play to that," she added, describing how her nimble scoundrel of a character -- who has a past with the dashing pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) -- would be a distinct change of pace after her starring roles. She jumped at the chance to disappear into Zorii. While Abrams was co-writing the character, though, he didn't even have his old pal in mind. But, because Russell has training as a dancer, Abrams knew that the actress could readily play the quick, agile Zorii. And he was quite confident that Russell could deliver Zorii's sly humor. Yet the Rise director also wanted someone who could communicate, especially emotion, with simply their voice. To find that connection, Russell seized on the idea that beneath this enigmatic facade, Zorii is a survivor in occupied territory. Her Zorii, she realized, must be as fleet of mind as of body. Although the role is minor, Russell said from a creative standpoint, "I can't think of anything more fun than getting to do this part."

• Former ski racer Lindsey Vonn popped the question to hockey star P.K. Subban "Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a "non traditional" move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes," Vonn tweeted on Christmas Day. "Yes (bashful emoji) ! Women aren't the only ones who should get engagement rings!" Vonn linked a picture of herself and Subban with the ring, with the couple wearing matching striped pajamas in front of a Christmas tree with three dogs in the foreground. Vonn, who also said on social media in August that they were engaged, posted a close-up of Subban flashing the ring, with the words "Drip drip"and a blue teardrop. The 35-year-old Vonn recently retired from a skiing career that included three Olympic medals, four overall World Cup titles and 82 World Cup race wins, a record for a woman. The 30-year-old Subban won the 2013 Norris Trophy with Montreal as the NHL's top defenseman. He was traded to New Jersey from Nashville in June.

In this July 10, 2019 file photo, P.K. Subban, left, of the New Jersey Devils, and Lindsey Vonn arrive at the ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

A Section on 12/27/2019