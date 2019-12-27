Netanyahu winner in primary election

People look at a poster of Israel Prime Minister and governing Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu at a voting center in the northern Israeli city of Hadera, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Israel's governing Likud party was holding primaries on Thursday, in the first serious internal challenge to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his more than a decade in power. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

JERUSALEM -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday scored a landslide victory in a primary race for leadership of the ruling Likud party, giving the embattled leader an important boost ahead of the country's third election in less than a year.

The strong showing by Israel's longest-serving leader could give him another opportunity to form a government after the March election, after falling short in two previous attempts this year. By easily fending off Likud lawmaker Gideon Saar, Netanyahu also kept alive his hopes of winning immunity from prosecution after being indicted last month on a series of corruption charges.

"A giant victory," Netanyahu tweeted early today, just over an hour after polls closed.

"Thanks to the members of Likud for the trust, support and love," he added. "God willing, I will lead Likud to a big victory in the coming elections."

In a tweet, Saar congratulated Netanyahu and said he would support the prime minister in the national election. "I am absolutely comfortable with my decision to run," he added. "Whoever isn't ready to take a risk for the path he believes in will never win."

Official results released by Likud showed Netanyahu capturing 41,792 votes, or 72%, compared with 15,885 votes, or 28%, for Saar.

While removing any doubts about Netanyahu's standing in the ruling party, the primary is likely to prolong Israel's political uncertainty. Netanyahu will remain at the helm of Likud through the March elections, and his lingering legal troubles could again scuttle efforts to form a government after that.

In September's election, both Likud and its main rival, the centrist Blue and White party, were unable to secure a parliamentary majority and form a government on their own.

The two parties together captured a solid majority of parliamentary seats, leaving a national unity government as the best way out of the crisis. But Blue and White has refused to sit in a partnership with Netanyahu when he is under indictment.

Netanyahu, who has led the country for the past decade, maintained his position atop the political right by cultivating an image as a veteran statesman with close ties to U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders.

Netanyahu's hard-line approach to Iran has also proved popular. He was a staunch opponent of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which has unraveled since Trump withdrew from the agreement. A wave of Israeli strikes on Iran-linked targets in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq has burnished Netanyahu's claims to having protected Israel from its enemies.

His fortunes have nevertheless waned over the past year when he was unable to form a government after the unprecedented back-to-back elections in March and September. His party came in second place in September.

In November, Netanyahu was indicted on charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes, the culmination of three long-running corruption investigations. Netanyahu dismissed the indictment as an "attempted coup" by hostile media and law enforcement.

Netanyahu, who also served as prime minister in the late 1990s, wants to remain in office, where he is best positioned to fight the corruption charges. Israeli law requires public officials to resign if charged with a crime. But the law does not apply to sitting prime ministers.

A Section on 12/27/2019