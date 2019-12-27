NLR gives nod to look at evolving downtown

City officials have approved a study looking into what types of economic development opportunities are available along East Broadway in North Little Rock.

The North Little Rock City Council unanimously approved a resolution Monday night authorizing the study, which will be conducted by the Arkansas Economic Development Institute at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Todd Larson, director of economic development for the city of North Little Rock, said the development team will conduct an inventory/assessment of the types of opportunities that are available along East Broadway from Arkansas 161 west to Interstate 30, and from Arkansas 161 south to the Union Pacific tracks.

The assessment will include holding public hearings and gathering additional public input on how to implement plans for the area.

"It should take 18 months to complete," Larson said

The Arkansas Economic Development Institute was created in 1955 by the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville as the Arkansas Industrial Research Center, according to UALR's website. Its purpose is to provide research, technical assistance and training to state leaders, public and private, that support and enhance economic development within the state.

The institute has been housed by different universities under different names and is currently located in UALR's College of Business.

The East Broadway study is one of multiple studies the Arkansas Economic Development Institute is working on, according to Executive Director Jim Youngquist. Officials expect the study to begin in January, Youngquist said.

The community assessment program, known as the Arkansas Community and Cultural Economic Strength System, is a four-phase process that will include community developers from the economic development institute meeting with community leaders, analyzing a survey that will be distributed by community members, creating achievable goals and providing assistance on how to put the plan to work.

The program is fully funded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration, and there is no cost for communities to take part, according to economic development institute.

Mayor Joe Smith said the East Broadway study will give city officials an idea of what type of economic focus should be considered for the area.

"For example, after the study they might say this is a good place for retail or industrial," Smith said.

North Little Rock has worked with the Economic Development team previously, Smith said, most recently on a project for the Argenta area.

"They usually come back with some pretty good information that we can use," Smith said.

