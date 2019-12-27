Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

RB Jacobs has surgery

Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs underwent a minor surgical procedure on his left leg Wednesday night, but the team still hopes he'll be able to play in Denver on Sunday. Jacobs delivered the surprising news in his Instagram story Wednesday night, including a video of him being wheeled out of surgery. "This was random. I didn't plan on even being here. Surgery went great. Fastest surgery ever," Jacobs wrote. Jacobs' surgery was to deal with an infection, not the result of an injury, the Raiders confirmed in a statement they released Thursday morning. "Josh Jacobs woke up with discomfort in his leg on Wednesday and he was evaluated and treated for a superficial skin infection," the Raiders said. Even without the news of Jacobs' infection, there was some concern whether he'd be able to play in Oakland's regular-season finale. However, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the Raiders are still hoping Jacobs can play Sunday as they try to clinch a playoff berth. Jacobs has missed two of the last three games, including last week's victory in Los Angeles, due to the effects of a fractured shoulder.

Huskies' QB to NFL Draft

Washington quarterback Jacob Eason announced Thursday that he will skip his final year of college and enter the NFL Draft. Eason started 13 games for Washington this season after beginning his college career at Georgia and transferring following his sophomore year. He threw for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Huskies in 2019. Eason was a five-star recruit out of nearby Lake Stevens, Wash., who opted to go across the country to play at Georgia. He started as a freshman for the Bulldogs but lost the job to Jake Fromm during his sophomore season after suffering an injury in the season opener. Eason sat out the 2018 season after transferring to Washington and beat out Jake Haener for the starting job during fall camp in August. Eason completed 64.2% of his passes and had standout games early in the season against Eastern Washington, BYU and Arizona.

BASEBALL

Encarnacion, White Sox agree

The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a $12 million, one-year contract with veteran slugger Edwin Encarnacion, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday night. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced. Encarnacion is due $11 million in salary next season and a $1 million signing bonus, with the White Sox holding an option for the 2021 season. Encarnacion hit 34 home runs in 109 games for Seattle and the Yankees last season. The three-time All-Star led the American League with 21 home runs when the Mariners dealt him to New York in June. But the Yankees declined an option for next season after he was limited by oblique problems down the stretch. Encarnacion batted .249 with 13 home runs and 37 RBI in 44 regular-season games with the Yankees. He hit .308 while New York pounded Minnesota in the American League division series, but slumped badly in the AL Championship Series against Houston. Encarnacion, who turns 37 on Jan. 7, has eight consecutive seasons with more than 30 home runs. He has 414 home runs in 15 years with Cincinnati, Toronto, Cleveland, Seattle and New York. He figures to serve as the designated hitter and play first base along with slugger Jose Abreu.

BASKETBALL

Kennard to miss 2 weeks

Detroit Pistons guard Luke Kennard is expected to be out of the lineup for two weeks because of knee tendinitis. The team made the announcement Thursday, saying Kennard will be evaluated again before returning to play in early January. The third-year pro is averaging nearly 16 points per game, tied with Blake Griffin and trailing only Andre Drummond in scoring on the team. Kennard is making a team-high 2.6 three-pointers per game and 4.1 assists to rank second on the team. The former Duke star averaged fewer than 10 points per game during his first two NBA seasons after Detroit drafted him No. 12 overall in 2017.

New labor deal for WNBA

The WNBA and the players' union announced Thursday that they have agreed to extend their labor agreement for two weeks as they continue to negotiate a new one. The current collective bargaining agreement was reached in 2014. It was supposed to run through the 2021 season, but the players decided to opt out of the deal after the 2019 season. In October, the two sides extended the deadline to Dec 31. "We are making substantial progress toward a new collective bargaining agreement which we expect to finalize soon," the WNBA and players' union said in a joint statement Thursday. "In the meantime, we have extended the current agreement through Jan. 15, 2020, and expect that free agency contract signings will begin on time on Feb. 1, 2020."

