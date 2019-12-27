Online shopping cheers holiday

Carol Lincoln browses Thursday for after Christmas bargains along Kavanaugh Boulevard in the Heights neighborhood of Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Jeff Gammons)

NEW YORK -- More people did their shopping online this year during one of the shortest holiday shopping seasons in years, helping to push total sales higher.

Retail sales in the U.S. rose 3.4% between Nov. 1 and Christmas Eve compared with last year, according to early data from Mastercard SpendingPulse.

Online sales rose at a faster pace, up 18.8% from last year. Online shopping made up nearly 15% of total retail sales.

The increase this year, both overall and online, is smaller than it was in 2018, but the findings will be welcomed by retailers, which depend on year-end splurges to drive their annual sales.

Mastercard SpendingPulse tracked spending online and in stores across all payment types, including payments by cash or check. Sales of automobiles are not included.

Apparel sales gained 1% over last year and 17% online. Spending on jewelry went up 1.8% overall and 8.8% online. Sales of electronics and appliances rose 4.6%, and home furniture and furnishings grew 1.3%.

Faced with the shortest holiday shopping season since 2013, stores were trumpeting deals even before Halloween with hopes of getting people to think about Christmas.

Thanksgiving landed on Nov. 28 this year, the latest possible date it could fall. That meant six fewer traditional shopping days than last year, forcing last-minute shoppers to scramble. The Saturday before Christmas was the busiest shopping day in U.S. history, surpassing Black Friday, according to research firm Customer Growth Partners.

The move to more online shopping has come at the expense of retail stores. The retail industry has announced more than 9,000 store closings this year. The SpendingPulse survey found a 1.8% decline in sales at department stores, which have been hit particularly hard by the transformation of consumer shopping. Another sign of the troubles facing department stores: Their online sales grew only 6.9%.

Amazon, which stepped up its one-day deliveries this year, said more people tried out its $119-a-year Prime membership this year than any other year, adding more than 5 million new customers in a single week. Members get faster shipping and other perks, like movie streaming.

Christmas Day does not signal the end of the holiday shopping season.

Retailers are all but certain to offer steep discounts through at least New Year's Day in hopes of snaring those who did not get all they had hoped for in the shortened holiday shopping season, said C. Britt Beemer, chief executive officer at America's Research Group, a consumer behavior firm.

"You're going to see a bunch of larger crowds in the stores," Beemer said.

Consumers are responsible for the largest chunk, by far, of U.S. economic activity, and their willingness to keep shopping has offset declining business investment in the face of the trade war and an uncertain outlook. The economy grew at a 2.1% annual rate in the third quarter and has been expanding for 11 years -- one of the longest periods of continuous growth ever. Employers added 266,000 jobs in November and unemployment remained at 3.5%, the 21st consecutive month with an unemployment rate of 4% or lower.

Helped by the Federal Reserve's decision to ease up on interest-rate increases, stocks are on pace for one of their best years in decades.

Information for this article was contributed by Joseph Pisani of The Associated Press and by staff members of The New York Times.

