Organizer listens, tweaks elements

Samuel Glover never doubted whether the King Cotton Holiday Classic would return to Pine Bluff after the positive feedback he heard after last year's resuscitation of the event.

But he did face the same question that coordinators of prominent high school basketball tournaments across the country encounter.

KING COTTON CLASSIC Pine Bluff Convention Center Today-Dec. 30 TODAY’S GAMES NATIONAL DIVISION GAME 1 Chicago Orr Academy vs. Raymond, Miss., 2:30 p.m. GAME 2 Bryant vs. Centennial Corona, Calif., 4 p.m. GAME 3 Jacksonville vs. Wooddale, Tenn., 5:20 p.m. GAME 4 NSU University, Fla. vs. Little Rock Parkview, 8:45 p.m. REGIONAL DIVISION PB Dollarway vs. Yazoo County, Miss., Noon Pine Bluff vs. Ft. Bend Hightower, Texas, 7 p.m. SATURDAY’S GAMES NATIONAL DIVISION GAME 5 Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 4 GAME 6 Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 2 GAME 7 Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 4 GAME 8 Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3 (Times to be announced) REGIONAL DIVISION PB Dollarway vs. Ft. Bend Hightower, Texas, 3:25 p.m. Pine Bluff vs. Yazoo County, Miss., 4:45 p.m. MONDAY’S GAMES NATIONAL DIVISION GAME 9 Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 (Seventh place) GAME 10 Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 (Fifth place) GAME 11 Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 (Third place) GAME 12 Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 (Championship) (Times to be announced) REGIONAL DIVISION Pine Bluff vs. PB Dollarway (Time to be announced)

"How can we make it better?" said Glover, the King Cotton's tournament director. "We want a national, elite tournament that can bring that excitement back to Pine Bluff, but we also want the best for our kids. We want this to be as competitive as possible throughout, so we had to come up with a way to do that this year."

Glover says the answer will be on display when the event kicks off today at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The showcase was resurrected in 2018 after being dormant the previous 18 years.

This year's field has been increased from eight to 12 teams, including five squads from Arkansas. The event will span four days, with the championship game set for Monday because no games will be played Sunday.

But the biggest change revolves around the format. In addition to the national division, a regional section was added to draw more interest locally and keep the participating city teams on par with their opponents.

"We listened to our feedback, and a lot of what we received centered on us getting more local state teams in the tournament," Glover said. "That was the request from the fans, and we want to give them what they want. Both Pine Bluff and Dollarway will be in the regional portion this year, separate from the others but that's not a slight toward them. That's by design, and I know some people may take that the wrong way. But we want our kids to be competitive and to raise their level of play in order to be one of the top programs in the nation. You start that process by giving them opportunities to be successful."

Pine Bluff Dollarway (4-6) will open the tournament at noon today against Yazoo County, Miss. (7-4). At 7 p.m., Pine Bluff (3-1) -- which lost all three games in the King Cotton a year ago in competitive fashion -- will face a Fort Bend Hightower, Texas, team that's won 10 games in a row and is led by sophomore Bryce Griggs. The 6-1, 180-pound guard -- who reportedly has offers from Kansas, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech, among others -- is averaging 23.8 points and 4.3 assists per game for the Hurricanes (14-4).

"The teams Pine Bluff and Dollarway will be matched up against are very good teams from Texas and Mississippi," Glover said. "They're not your top-50 type of team, but they're not slouches, either."

Talent will in abundance in the national division. The 2018 winner, Long Beach Poly, Calif., won't be on hand to defend its title, but the team it beat in the final, Jacksonville, is back. The Titans (3-1), who were awarded the No. 4 seed, are spearheaded by senior guard and University of Arkansas signee Davonte Davis. Forward Ryan Maxwell, a 6-6 junior who holds offers from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock as well as Oral Roberts, gives Jacksonville another scoring option when they square off with No. 5 seed Wooddale (Tenn.) at 5:20 p.m. today.

The Cardinals (7-4), the defending Class 2A champions in Tennessee, have won two of their past three games behind Johnathan Lawson, a 6-7 forward who's averaging nearly 25 points and seven assists. The junior -- whose brother, Dedric, plays in the NBA G League -- is ranked as the No. 42 player in the Class of 2021 by ESPN.com.

At 4 p.m., No. 7 seed Bryant (6-3), powered by its backcourt tandem of senior Treylon Payne and junior Camren Hunter, face No. 2 seed Centennial Corona, Calif., which won the Tarkanian Classic last week in Las Vegas. The Huskies (10-2), who are ranked in the top 20 of several high school top 25 polls, knocked off national powerhouses Bishop Gorman, Nev.; Mater Dei, Calif.; and Philadelphia Neumann Goretti en route to the title.

The top half of the national division includes a 2:30 p.m. matchup between No. 3 seed Chicago Orr Academy (5-4) and No. 6 seed Raymond, Miss. (9-3), both of which have won three consecutive state championships in their respective classes.

"We research a lot and look for specific types of teams," Glover said. "The strategy behind that is a lot more in depth that what it may seem. Orr has won multiple titles in a row, but they're a 2A or 3A school. In Chicago, though, that type of school is right on par with a really good 5A or 6A school in Arkansas.

"They've got a winning atmosphere and mindset there, as does Raymond. They've got state-title pedigrees and are going to come in and play some real competitive basketball."

The 8:45 p.m. game on opening day will mark the return of Little Rock Parkview, which has won the tournament twice. The Patriots (4-3), under the leadership of first-year Coach and former Arkansas Razorback Scotty Thurman, will take on the top overall seed NSU University, Fla., which is guided by Little Rock native Ron Oliver.

The Sharks (7-2) are the two-time reigning Class 5A state Florida champions, and they are two years removed from playing for the high school national title. NSU University also reached the national tournament last season but lost in the first round to Montverde (Fla.) Academy.

"That game is really special for Arkansas," Glover said. "We were really blessed to get NSU here, and they're one of the top teams in the country. So to have them, as well as all of the other top-notch teams here, it's going to be phenomenal."

Jacksonville guard and University of Arkansas signee Davonte Davis leads Jacksonville against Wooddale, Tenn., at 5:20 p.m. today at the King Cotton Holiday Classic in Pine Bluff. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Sports on 12/27/2019