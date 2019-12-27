100 years ago

Dec. 27, 1919

• No less than 20 firms will be represented at the farm implement and tractor school to be held here January 12-16, inclusive, under auspices of the Arkansas Profitable Farming Bureau of the Little Rock Board of Commerce. Sixteen makes of tractors have been entered for the school, thus making it certain that those who attend the school will have opportunity to see all the leading makes.

50 years ago

Dec. 27, 1969

• One hundred and fifty college students from 21 Arkansas campuses will leave today for Atlanta to attend Mission 70, a four-day conference on world missions sponsored by the Southern Baptists. The featured speakers will be John Chancellor of NBC News; Dr. Paul Tournier, a Swiss psychiatrist; Dr. Ken Chafin, a Louisville college professor, and Rev. Bill Lawson, a Houston minister.

25 years ago

Dec. 27, 1994

• The Burrows family doesn't want to compete with anyone. They just want their Christmas display to bring smiles to passers-by. Gary Burrows and five relatives worked more than two months to arrange dozens of toy soldiers, sleighs and luminaria plus thousands of Christmas lights around their three adjacent houses in Little Rock's John Barrow Addition. Last week, their display won one of four first-place holiday decoration awards from the city's Parks and Recreation Department. "We do it for the enjoyment and keep adding to it every year," said Burrows, 39. "And luckily our neighbors don't complain." The only limits to the display, which fills each lawn and roof in the 3500 block of Gilman Street across from West End Park, seem to be the Burrows' storage space. Burrows stuffs more than 25 sets of multicolored lights, two Nativity scenes, plastic carolers and a large "Season's Greetings" sign in his workshop during the off-season.

10 years ago

Dec. 27, 2009

• An effort to put Arkansas court information on the Internet is scheduled to reach a milestone in the coming months, although its more subtle effects are already being felt in participating courts. Tim Holthoff with the Administrative Office of the Courts said he hopes to have the Internet component, which will allow Arkansas residents to research court records online, available to the public by the end of February. The Arkansas Court Automation Project is also considering adding a module that will allow online payment of traffic tickets in the coming year, the director of court information services said.

Metro on 12/27/2019