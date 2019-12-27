Pitt seals victory on last-minute TD

Eastern Michigan wide receiver Hassan Beydoun is tackled by Pittsburgh defensive backs Damar Hamlin (left) and Paris Ford during the first half of the Quick Lane Bowl on Thursday in Detroit. Pittsburgh rallied for a 34-30 victory. (AP/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT -- Kenny Pickett threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Taysir Mack with 47 seconds left and Pittsburgh held on to beat Eastern Michigan 34-30 in the Quick Lane Bowl on Thursday night.

After taking its first lead of the game, Pittsburgh then forced Eastern Michigan (6-7) to turn it over on downs from its 40. That sealed Pitt's first bowl victory in five appearances under Coach Pat Narduzzi.

The Eagles came up just short in a closely contested game just as they did in three previous bowls under Coach Chris Creighton.

Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass was ejected with 10 seconds left after throwing punches at two players. Eagles cornerback Kevin McGill was ejected earlier for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Glass was 28 of 50 for 311 yards 2 two touchdowns and an interception. The senior also ran for 83 yards and a score.

Pickett completed 27 of 39 passes for 361 yards and 3 scores, including a school-record, 96-yard TD pass to Maurice Ffrench. Ffrench finished with 12 catches for 165 yards, most of which came on the tying score in the second quarter. Pickett and the Panthers' offense put up 458 total yards.

Pitt, which lost its last two games and was skipped over in the bowl selection process in favor of three 6-6 teams, survived a heart-racing thrill ride in Detroit to finish its 2019 season with an 8-5 record.

Narduzzi -- who lost in the 2015 Military Bowl, 2016 Pinstripe Bowl and 2018 Sun Bowl -- earned his first bowl victory at Pitt thanks to a wild touchdown catch from Mack with less than a minute to go.

Eastern Michigan knocked in a late-fourth quarter field goal to take a 30-27 lead with six minutes left. The squads came up empty on their next drives before Pitt regained possession with 2:43 to go in regulation.

With two timeouts remaining, this was it for the Panthers. The final touchdown capped a 10-play touchdown drive that started at the Panthers' 9-yard line and involved two third-down conversions. Pickett, who was named the game's MVP, capped the march with a 25-yard strike to Mack -- who had a corner draped all over him.

Ffrench finished with 96 receptions this season, breaking Larry Fitzgerald's school record of 92 set in 2003.

Pittsburgh 0 17 3 14 -- 34

E. Michigan 10 10 0 10 -- 30

First Quarter

EMC--FG Ryland 35, 10:04

EMC--Glass 3 run (Ryland kick), 6:46

Second Quarter

PIT--FG Kessman 44, 13:43

PIT--Ffrench 96 pass from Pickett (Kessman kick), 11:57

EMC--Q.Williams 50 pass from Glass (Ryland kick), 10:04

PIT--V.Davis 8 run (Kessman kick), 6:20

EMC--FG Ryland 45, 1:32

Third Quarter

PIT--FG Kessman 51, 4:16

Fourth Quarter

EMC--Ar.Jackson 10 pass from Glass (Ryland kick), 10:45

PIT--Wayne 19 pass from Pickett (Kessman kick), 8:22

EMC--FG Ryland 48, 6:00

PIT--Mack 25 pass from Pickett (Kessman kick), :47

PIT EMC

First downs 22 27

Rushes-yards 29-96 36-127

Passing 361 311

Comp-Att-Int 27-39-0 28-51-1

Return Yards 34 14

Punts-Avg. 5-42.0 5-47.4

Fumbles-Lost 3-1 0-0

Penalties-Yards 4-36 3-40

Time of Possession 25:51 34:09

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Pittsburgh, V.Davis 15-69, Jacques-Louis 1-17, V.Carter 3-12, Pickett 7-5, Carrigan 0-0, (Team) 1-(minus 1), A.Davis 1-(minus 2), Ffrench 1-(minus 4). E. Michigan, Glass 21-83, Vann 13-48, Turner 1-2, Grissom 1-(minus 6).

PASSING--Pittsburgh, Pickett 27-39-0-361. E. Michigan, Glass 28-50-1-311, Hutchinson 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING--Pittsburgh, Ffrench 12-165, Jacques-Louis 4-68, Wayne 3-46, V.Davis 2-27, Griffin-Stewart 2-10, Mack 1-25, V.Carter 1-10, A.Davis 1-5, Gragg 1-5. E. Michigan, Beydoun 9-113, Ar.Jackson 7-53, Drummond 4-10, Vann 3-22, Q.Williams 2-68, Latu 2-35, Grissom 1-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Pittsburgh, Kessman 49.

Sports on 12/27/2019