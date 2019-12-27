Restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

Benton County

Nov. 4

El Pueblito Mexican Restaurant

1707 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista

Critical violations: Employee's open bottle of water stored above cheese dip. Bottle had a lid but no straw.

Noncritical violations: Bag of onions stored on floor. Two containers of taco shells were stored on the floor.

Rainbow House Asian Bistro

143 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Employee eating lunch in food expo area. Ready-to-eat chicken and egg rolls not date-marked.

Noncritical violations: Trash receptacle not covered.

The Short Stop

18440 Marshall St., Garfield

Critical violations: Employee drinking cups in use without lid and straw. No paper towels available.

Noncritical violations: The posted retail food permit was expired.

Village Market

17047 Marshall St., Garfield

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Potatoes being stored directly on floor of walk-in cooler. Ice cream scoop being stored in noncycling water when not in use.

Nov. 5

Helen R. Walton Children's Enrichment Center

309 N.E. J St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Dish machine reached max temperature of 148 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Marco's Pizza

2502 S.W. 14th St., Suite 4, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Shelf above pizza prep table has a buildup of dust and food crumbs. Two sets of lights in kitchen do not have protective shielding.

Slim Chickens

1400 S.E. Eagle Way, Bentonville

Critical violations: Paper towel dispenser in ware-wash area will not dispense paper towels.

Noncritical violations: None

Nov. 6

Asian Market & Pure Water

1995 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: No person in charge on site at time of inspection. All food on shelves wet with damaged labels and covered with pieces of insulation. All surfaces in establishment are wet with stormwater and covered in debris from the roof.

Noncritical violations: Cardboard packaged food is wet, plastic packaged food contains holes and metal cans are dented at seams. All surfaces covered with storm water, debris from roof and insulation. Roof of facility had caved in.

Bellview Elementary School

5400 Bellview Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Milk at 51 degrees and front line fridge unit.

Noncritical violations: None

Braum's

551 U.S. 412, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee did not lather hands for at least 10 seconds while washing hands. Chicken tenders in hot-holding near fryer at 123 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Wall covering at mop sink is not sealed to wall.

Janie Darr Elementary School

6505 Mount Hebron Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Milk at 54 degrees in milk hold unit.

Noncritical violations: None

Monte Ne Inn Chicken

13843 Arkansas 94 East, Rogers

Critical violations: Food in walk-in needs to have a cover or lid on it to protect it from contaminants. Coleslaw mayo made in-house needs to have a time/date stamp. In walk-in cooler at 38 degrees and made that day.

Noncritical violations: None

Mr. T's Concessions

16949 Arkansas 102 West, Decatur

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The posted retail food permit was expired.

Petit Bistro

2702 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Mayo in the cold hold at 46 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Sanitizer solution not working.

Tokyo House

401 N. 46 St., Rogers

Critical violations: Sanitizer bucket present in hand wash sink at front beverage station.

Noncritical violations: Imitation crab meat being thawed in open air. Box of avocados being stored directly on floor of sushi bar.

Washington County

Nov. 2

Black Apple Crossing

321 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Packaged sandwiches, ready to eat food, potentially hazardous food with temperature control, were not date-marked. Packaged food items for customer self-service do not have a label.

Noncritical violations: None

Nov. 4

Casey's General Store

1037 Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

Critical violations: Sandwiches in the third hot holding unit were at 110 degrees and should be at 135 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Chipotle Mexican Grill

3379 N. College Ave., Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Steak in container with no date-marking on it. A spray bottle of buttery/oil liquid and seasoning was not labeled.

Chuck E Cheese

2999 N. College Ave., Suite 12, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food spices on prep table not labeled. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizing container. Ice scoop left in ice bucket. Ice scoop must be stored separately from direct contact of ice.

Domino's Pizza Theater

1810 N. Crossover Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee manager was wearing a wristwatch.

East Buffet

1320 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two pans of beef steak that were prepared in food preparation area were stored on the floor. Male food employees lack hair restraints for their heads.

Flying Burrito

7022 W. Sunset, Suite 5, Springdale

Critical violations: Female restroom lacks hand soap. Spray bottle with orange liquid inside not labeled.

Noncritical violations: Ice machine filter cover is being held on with duct tape. Can opener blade has a buildup of oil residue.

Formosa Chinese Restaurant

1998 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Light fixture in walk-in refrigerator that was previously replaced is not functioning.

Noncritical violations: A mop sink is not installed. A service sink is required, previous issue. One food employee is wearing a bracelet, and another food employee is wearing a wristwatch.

Grub's Uptown

3467 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A handwashing sink missing soap dispenser. Bar nozzle in drink dispenser lacks cleaning. Chicken soup in hot holding temperature at 119 degrees and chili at 120 degrees. Shredded cheese under the cold hold unit in refrigeration temped at 45 degrees as well as the onions next to it.

Noncritical violations: Food items in walk-in cooler did not have proper date-marking. Chemical spray bottle in the kitchen did not have proper label to identify. Food sauces and spices not labeled to identify. Wiping cloths not properly stored.

Jimmy John's

3379 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Sliced tomatoes in cold hold unit were at 50 degrees and should be at 41 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

La Michoacana De Robinson

101 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Prepared food such as salsa roja, barbacoa, nopales salsa, tamales were not date-marked.

Noncritical violations: Service sink is not available.

Mariachi's Grill & Cantina

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1790, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Prep table food was not at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Prep tables (salsa and raw meat) do not have a thermometer. Door of white freezer and door of prep table lack repair (rubber).

Sonic

1801 N. Crossover, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Walk-in refrigerator storage shelving lacks cleaning. The posted retail food permit has expired.

Tontitown Z Mart

441 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

Critical violations: Hot holding chicken wings at 125 degrees. Potentially hazardous food shall be held hot at 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: None

Nov. 5

Alpha Omicron Pi

712 W. Maple St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Spray bottle with chemical not labeled. Sanitizing bottle stored with dry goods in storage.

Arby's

220 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Area of the ceiling around ventilation is not clean.

Art's Place

2530 N. College, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee failed to wash hands between glove change.

Noncritical violations: A section of corrugated fiberboard is covering a storage shelving in walk-in refrigerator.

Fujisan

1517 S. 56th St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The sushi cold holding unit has a broken thermometer gauge.

Fun City

5320 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 157, Springdale

Critical violations: Refrigerator holding cold buffet backup was at 46 degrees, and ambient temperature gauge recorded 45 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Grate under the three-compartment sink has a buildup of grease residues. Ice machine has a buildup of black residue.

Great American Cookie Co.

4201 N. Shiloh, Space 1515, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

Richard's Country Meat Market

3042 Market Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Walk-in meat refrigerator storage shelving needs cleaning.

Sigma Chi Fraternity

618 W. Maple Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food not in original container not labeled. Ice scoop stored directly on top of ice maker making direct contact with surface.

Stone Mill Bread and Flour Co.

2600 N. Gregg Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Sausage kolaches found in hot-hold drawer were at 120 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Weenies in refrigerator were out of their original packaging without date-marking. Weenies in refrigerator not labeled.

Waffle House

1281 S. 48th St., Springdale

Critical violations: Ware-washing machine temperature at 146 degrees. Cold holding unit for omelets holding diced tomatoes 54 degrees, diced ham at 42 degrees and diced onions at 50 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Washington County Jail

1155 W. Clydesdale Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Two food workers' cups lacked lids.

Noncritical violations: Working knife was stored in a container of chemical sanitizing solution.

NW News on 12/27/2019