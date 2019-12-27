Shooting leaves 1 injured, 1 dead in northeast Arkansas

The Blytheville Police Department headquarters are shown in this 2003 file photo.

Blytheville police are investigating a shooting Thursday night in the city that left one person injured and another dead.

Damon Matthews, 18, died after he was shot on the 300 block of South Lake Street, according to a news release.

Police responded to the scene around 11 p.m., according to the release, and found Matthews, of Memphis, had been shot. He was taken to a hospital in Memphis where police say he succumbed to his injuries.

The release states another gunshot victim connected to the incident was treated for not life-threatening injuries at Great River Medical Center in Blytheville. Police are not releasing the individual’s identity due to the ongoing investigation.