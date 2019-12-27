Sections
Hogs TE Gunter enters transfer portal

by Democrat-Gazette Press Services | Today at 2:03 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas tight end Grayson Gunter gets ready to run a play against Portland State during a game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Fayetteville. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

University of Arkansas tight end Grayson Gunter has entered the transfer portal with the intention of playing his final season elsewhere.

Gunter, a redshirt junior from Madison, Miss., caught 6 passes for 55 yards with 1 touchdown this season. The 6-6, 243-pounder had a 10-yard touchdown pass from Jack Lindsey in the Razorbacks' 24-14 loss to Missouri in the season finale.

A backup to Cheyenne O'Grady and Austin Cantrell much of his career, Gunter compiled 11 catches for 135 yards and 2 touchdowns at Arkansas.

His father, Bubba Cunningham, was an Ole Miss player from 1989-91.

Gunter is the fourth known Razorback to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season, joining defensive end Collin Clay, quarterback Nick Starkel and wide receiver Jordan Jones.

-- Tom Murphy

