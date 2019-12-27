Suspect arrested in August gunfire

A Little Rock man was arrested last week, more than three months after an affidavit says he shot a man four times for being on the wrong street.

Little Rock police officers arrested Eric D. Jordan, 36, on charges of first-degree battery and possession of firearms by certain persons after police say he shot a man multiple times in August, according to an affidavit for a warrant for Jordan's arrest.

On Aug. 6, Little Rock police responded to a shooting at 20th and Pulaski streets, the affidavit said. The victim had been shot in his left elbow, right shoulder, left waist and left leg, the affidavit said.

A witness identified the shooter as "E VO" and said the suspect drove a white Monte Carlo with a broken back window, the affidavit said. The witness later picked Jordan out of a photo lineup.

In an interview with police, the victim said the shooter had gotten into an argument with him because he was in the area but not associated with "Wolf Street," the report said. The victim also identified Jordan as the shooter.

Jordan was being held Thursday evening in the Pulaski County jail with bail set at $150,000, according to the jail's roster.

NLR man facing multiple charges

A North Little Rock man who had a warrant out for his arrest was stunned with a Taser on Thursday after refusing to comply with officers, an arrest report said.

Two North Little Rock police officers were arresting Jamal Tyshon Doss, 24, on multiple failure to appear charges at 501 Prothro St. when Doss began struggling, the report said.

The report said one officer was "struggling to keep Mr. Doss under control as I ran to his location. I deployed my Taser and officers were able to place him in custody," according to the report.

Officers found a small bag of suspected marijuana and scales in Doss' pockets and home, the report said.

Doss was being held without bail Thursday evening in the Pulaski County jail, facing charges of resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear, according to the jail's roster.

