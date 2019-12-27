Teen suspect in NYC killing found, freed

NEW YORK -- A 14-year-old boy suspected in the fatal stabbing of a Barnard College freshman was released from police custody on Thursday, mere hours after the New York City police said he had been found after a two-week manhunt.

Rodney Harrison, chief of detectives, tweeted that finding the suspect "was a significant development in the investigative process," but that the teen had since been released to the custody of his lawyers. Harrison didn't say why the boy was released.

The 14-year-old is one of three teens police believe were involved in the stabbing of 18-year-old Tessa Majors as she walked through Manhattan's Morningside Park on Dec. 11. Majors was stabbed just two days before the start of final exams at Barnard, an all-women's school that is part of the Ivy League's Columbia University.

Police tracked him teen down after taking the unusual step last week of releasing photographs of him but not his name or any other identifying information.

Of the two other suspects, only one -- a 13-year-old -- has been charged. The other young suspect was questioned, but released.

A Neighborhood Defender Service spokesman confirmed that the service is providing the 14-year-old with legal representation but declined to comment further.

Pot-vote backers back off in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A group seeking a public vote on whether to legalize recreational use of marijuana in Oklahoma has temporarily abandoned its effort.

The two proponents of the initiative petition -- Amy Young and Vanessa Avery -- notified the secretary of state's office on Monday that they were withdrawing the petition they filed earlier this month.

Young said in a statement that she grew concerned about the impact that recreational marijuana might have on medical-marijuana businesses and on children who are currently able to receive medicinal marijuana.

A spokeswoman for the group, Michelle Tilley, said the group plans to rewrite the petition to include greater protections for the medical-marijuana industry and submit it again.

If passed, it would amend the Oklahoma Constitution to allow adult use of marijuana and impose a 15% tax on the sale of marijuana, in addition to state and local taxes.

Oklahoma's medical-marijuana program, which started up last year, has issued more than 220,000 patient and 1,500 dispensary licenses.

Police say Amazon foiled investigation

DAVENPORT, Fla. -- A sheriff's office in Florida said it caught an Amazon driver stealing a customer's package but got no help from the company during its investigation.

The Polk County sheriff's office said Thursday in a statement that it had arrested 27-year-old Jose Campos after detectives tracked down the vehicle he was using from homeowners association video and video from the Davenport, Fla., residence where the package was stolen.

Detectives initially contacted Amazon at its logistics center in person. But, a manager told detectives that Amazon would not cooperate and identify the driver unless the sheriff's office served a subpoena for records at corporate headquarters in Delaware, according to the statement.

"I'm not surprised by much anymore, but this lack of cooperation from Amazon floors me," said Sheriff Grady Judd. "This is just irresponsible on their part."

In a statement, Amazon said, "We work regularly and closely with law enforcement across the country and are working to understand what occurred here, to make it right and to reach out to Polk County Sheriff's Office to apologize."

Detectives said security video from the house showed an Amazon driver walking up to the house, taking a confirmation photo of the package and then taking the package. Campos, who faces theft and burglary charges, was released on bond.

Day care owner charged over hidden kids

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A Colorado woman accused of hiding 26 children behind a false wall at her day care center has been arrested, police said Thursday.

Carla Faith, 58, was arrested Monday in Colorado Springs on two counts of reckless child abuse without injury and a single count of trying to influence a public servant, the El Paso County court records show.

Three employees -- Katelynne Nelson, 31, Christina Swauger, 35, and Valerie Fresquez, 24 -- were arrested on related charges.

Faith was arrested after a six-week investigation by the Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unit, Lt. James Sokolik said in a statement. She posted $3,000 bond Wednesday.

Police went to the Play Mountain Place site on Nov. 13 after receiving complaints that the center was housing more children than its license allowed. The center had been authorized to care for six children

Officers found Faith at a home on the property. After hearing noise downstairs, the officers discovered a false wall and said they discovered two adults and the children, all under 3, in the basement.

