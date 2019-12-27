Think local

About a month ago, the Pew Research Center released a new study showing what Americans currently think about religion. The headline summarized the situation well: "Americans Have Positive Views about Religion's Role in Society, But Want It Out of Politics." The results seem to show that Americans see religion as a positive moral force, but don't want it in politics.

That stance has a problem: It is untenable. As Albert Mohler, president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, noted in response, "The reality is that the great questions of life, the questions essential to answering what kind of community we're going to be, what kind of laws we're going to have, what we are going to recognize and respect in relationships, all of that is yes, religious, all of that is yes, political, and all of it is intensely moral."

A statement like Mohler's is indicative of what may be called the political infiltration of morality. While this infiltration began on the left, it has come to be characteristic of the right, as Christians have begun a "moral infiltration of politics" in an effort to counter the left. However, in committing to the moral infiltration of politics, the church has become confused about its mission, and that confusion must be cleared if the church is to take its proper place in society.

The initial political infiltration of morality by the left came in the form of several major court cases. The three most significant are Engel v. Vitale, Abington Township v. Schempp, and Roe v. Wade. Engel declared prayer in public schools a violation of the First Amendment's establishment clause. Abington Township argued the same for the reading of the Bible. Roe, as is well known, legalized abortion.

A number of Christian countermoves to these efforts came in the election season of 1980. Groups formed such as the Moral Majority and the Christian Coalition to contend for Christian values in the public square. While an increase in political involvement by Christians has helped them defend their values in the public square, there have been negative consequences.

First, the Christian approach to politics has become motivated largely by fear--in violation of a biblical command that occurs 365 times: "Do not be afraid." Second, in many cases--the most recent of which is the 2016 election--Christians have engaged in open hypocrisy for the sake of power, voting for candidates with morally questionable personal values in order to secure political power.

However, the most significant of these consequences is that the church overall has developed a distorted understanding of its mission. The point of the church is not to engage in political opposition as an end in itself, or to preserve the country. The point of the church is to spread the gospel. To recover a proper emphasis on that point, several things need to be done.

First, the church needs to know its place. Prior to Christ's return, the church is never promised the reins of societal power. It's promised quite the opposite. Jesus promised persecution and hatred by the world to his followers. Paul said that all godly Christians would suffer persecution. As such, Christians should expect to lose societal power.

Second, since Christians cannot look to national politics for hope, they need to recalibrate their political allegiances. They should be more concerned with the internal politics of their local churches than with national politics. That means, for instance, that Baptists need to maintain close contact with their pastor or elders to know major issues that confront their congregations and which can be addressed in members' meetings. Other Christians should discuss both political and theological issues with their church leaders in a way that is most conducive to response by church government.

In addition, Christians need to regard the proclamation of the word of God by the pastor as more important than any declaration by the president. This will require a restructuring of the church's relationship to government, including disobedience where the government violates scripture.

Third, the church must trust that the gospel will be the primary force that changes culture. All political involvement should be undertaken for ends that will advance the gospel. Preservation of the country must be a secondary concern. If one can proclaim the gospel and preserve the country at the same time, then that is good. But if maintaining the country comes at the cost of engaging in actions that will bring shame upon Christians and upon the gospel, then that is too high a cost to pay.

The church belongs in an unusual place in a complex and changing society. Though some would argue that political involvement is necessary to maintain the freedom of Christians to proclaim the gospel, such political involvement can too easily lead to a misunderstanding of the church's mission. Cases like the Moral Majority and the Christian Coalition show this point to be true.

To avoid such misunderstanding, the church's emphasis must be on local church politics, so that it may work to engage in its true mission--the spread of the gospel--and treat politics as a means to the end of spreading the gospel, not an end in itself.

In being on that mission, the church will find its place.

------------v------------

Jonathan Marks is assistant pastor at Covenant Church and an alumni fellow of the Center for Faith and Flourishing at John Brown University in Siloam Springs.

Editorial on 12/27/2019