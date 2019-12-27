Trump: 'Carnage' underway in Syria

Truckloads of civilians flee a Syrian military offensive in Idlib province on the main road near Hazano, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Syrian forces launched a wide ground offensive last week into the northwestern province of Idlib, which is dominated by al-Qaida-linked militants. The United Nations estimates that some 60,000 people have fled from the area, heading south, after the bombings intensified earlier this month. (AP Photo/Ghaith al-Sayed)

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- President Donald Trump spoke out Thursday against the "carnage" involving thousands of civilians in a rebel stronghold in Syria.

In a tweet Thursday, Trump wrote: "Russia, Syria, and Iran are killing, or on their way to killing, thousands of innocent civilians in Idlib Province. Don't do it! Turkey is working hard to stop this carnage."

The tweet refers to an air and ground bombardment by government forces in southern and eastern Idlib province, the last rebel-held bastion in the country.

Syrian government forces about a month ago launched a renewed effort to take the province, which is dominated by al-Qaida-linked militants and is also home to 3 million civilians. The United Nations has warned of the growing risk of a humanitarian catastrophe along the Turkish border.

A Syrian relief group said Wednesday that more than 200,000 men, women and children fled their homes in buses, trucks and cars in recent weeks. Many have been heading toward the Turkish border for safety.

The Syrian Response Coordination Group, a relief group active in northwestern Syria, said 216,632 people have fled their homes, many of them with no specific place to go.

The group said people fled from about 250 villages and towns, adding that 252 civilians, including 79 children, have been killed as a result of the violence.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned last week that "massacres" in the province had sent more than 80,000 people fleeing toward Syria's border with Turkey, which already hosts approximately 4 million Syrian war refugees. But his government, which maintains military outposts in Idlib and enjoys warm relations with Russia, has failed so far to blunt the offensive.

Humanitarian aid groups and medical officials there say more than 100,000 people were displaced in less than 10 days.

The assault in Idlib province is part of a push by President Bashar Assad to regain control of strategic highways, and ultimately the country's last major rebel-held area.

Homes in Maarat al-Numan, the largest city in Idlib's southern countryside and the main target of the escalation, have steadily emptied as a parade of cars streams out, residents say. People are struggling to find medical care and shelter as the number fleeing airstrikes swells.

"People, I swear by God, are sleeping in open air under trees and the temperature at night is near freezing," Shaker al-Humeido, a doctor who worked in Maarat al-Numan, said in a text message. The hospital where he worked had been emptied as fighting approached and he and his family fled north.

"I am shocked at the size of the tragedy," he said.

The violence is the latest trial for Idlib, a wellspring of opposition to Assad's government that hosts hundreds of thousands of people displaced by war from other parts of Syria.

The province and surrounding areas are largely controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, an extremist Islamist group that began as al-Qaida's affiliate in Syria and has tried to rebrand itself several times during the war.

Fighting over the past year has taken a disproportionate toll on children, according to UNICEF, which said in a statement on Tuesday that more than 500 children were injured or killed in the first nine months of 2019. At least 65 children have been killed or injured in December alone, the group said.

KIDS LIVING UNDER TREES

Dareen Khalifa, a Syria analyst with the International Crisis Group, said Assad's short-term goal has been to encircle and control Maarat al-Numan and the town of Saraqib, about 15 miles northeast. Then, she said, the Syrian army would push west to retake a highway linking Latakia and Aleppo as it attempted to capture Idlib in chunks.

"The problem is, the regime offensive that started in April hasn't been very successful," she said. "So now they are overcompensating by using devastating levels of air force. The casualties and displacement levels are catastrophic.

"If the regime continues and if the rebels don't surrender this will mean the worst humanitarian disaster we've seen in Syria."

Naji Mustafa, a spokesman for the Turkish-backed rebel Syrian Liberation Front, said the government's escalation "clearly aims at displacing people."

"They are targeting marketplaces, hospitals, schools; they want the entire population of Maarat al Numan, 80,000 people, to become displaced at the borders with Turkey," he said. "This has already started to happen."

"The clashes are severe," he said. "We have lost some areas in the past few days, but we are pushing back to recapture them. This is how it has been."

The previous offensive, launched in April, displaced 500,00 people in Idlib, according to aid groups.

"An additional half a million people could be displaced over the coming weeks if the violence continues to escalate," said Kelly Razzouk, the U.N. director of the International Rescue Committee. "This would be the largest displacement seen since the war started eight years ago."

Razzouk called reports of children living under olive trees in 30 degree weather "extremely distressing."

"We are very concerned about the rates of malnutrition," she said. "Eleven percent of children attending health clinics that we support are suffering from acute malnutrition and food is being rationed. Nursing mothers are having to feed their infants herbal tea because they are malnourished and can't feed their infants."

PRESSURE ON TURKEY

Syrian activists have protested the offensive outside Russian missions around the world, including in Istanbul. There has also been growing criticism of Turkey's government.

Mustafa Sejari, a senior official in the Turkey-backed Syrian National Army, published an open letter to Erdogan last week that highlighted the frustration.

"We understand the amount of internal and external pressure that you are under, but we, our people, our children, are getting killed," Sejari wrote on Twitter. He asked Erdogan to take a "historic stand" by opening Turkey's closed borders to women and children, and resuming military support to rebel forces.

Russian and Turkish officials discussed Idlib during a meeting Monday, Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. But Syrian activists say they've seen no visible improvements to the situation on the ground.

"A detailed exchange of views took place," the Russians said.

Relief organizations warn that they could soon be hampered in their ability to supply aid to Syrian civilians. China and Russia last week vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution that would have renewed authorization for aid shipments across Turkey and Iraq's borders for 12 months. The authorization expires Jan. 10.

"Given the scale of the needs in Northern Syria, now is not the time to scale back," said Razzouk, of the International Rescue Committee.

Families in the countryside around Maarat al-Numan have been fleeing their homes every night, said Tarek Mustafa, a physician at the city's central hospital. The exodus from the city continues around the clock.

Medical staff have received injured front-line fighters and civilians, but also people who had been in car accidents because they drove at night with their lights off to avoid warplanes.

His hospital was the last one functioning in the area, he said. On Sunday, it was strafed by gunfire from a helicopter, and by Monday, it had closed.

Trump addressed the plight of civilians in Idlib in June, accusing Russia, Syria and Iran of "indiscriminately killing many innocent civilians" in a bombing campaign. "The World is watching this butchery," he tweeted then, imploring them to "STOP!"

Information for this article was contributed by Kareem Fahim and Sarah Dadouch of The Washington Post; and by staff members of The Associated Press.

