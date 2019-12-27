Two TDs hold up for La. Tech

J’Mar Smith (center) ran for a touchdown and passed for another to lead Louisiana Tech past Miami 14-0 on Thursday in the Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium in Shreveport. (AP/The Shreveport Times/Henriette Wildsmith)

SHREVEPORT -- J'Mar Smith threw a touchdown pass and had a late scoring run to help Louisiana Tech beat Miami (Fla.) 14-0 on Thursday night in the only shutout in the Independence Bowl's 44-game history.

Louisiana Tech (10-3) reached double-digit victories for the first time since 1984 and ran its postseason winning streak to six -- the longest current streak in the country.

"To have the 10-win season and to beat a Power 5 team in a bowl game, I can't put into words my feelings and my emotions for what these players have accomplished," Coach Skip Holtz said.

Miami (6-7) completed its second losing season in 12 years. The Hurricanes have lost nine of 10 bowl games.

According to Stats Inc., the Bulldogs became the first Group of 5 program to shut out a Power 5 school in a bowl game since the beginning of the BCS/College Football Playoff era in 1998.

"I can't fault the efforts of our players. I'm certainly proud of the way we played defensively -- they had their backs against the wall all night," Hurricanes Coach Manny Diaz said. "Our inability to sustain drives on offense gave us no chance to win this football game."

Smith connected with Israel Tucker on a 26-yard touchdown strike on a screen pass in the second quarter, capping a 13-play, 91-yard drive. Smith added an 8-yard scoring run with 1:15 left.

Bulldogs running back Justin Henderson was selected the game's most outstanding offensive player after rushing for 95 yards on 22 carries. Smith completed 13 of 28 passes for 163 yards with 1 interception.

Miami entered the game with the nation's worst third-down conversion percentage, and going 5 for 14 on Thursday won't help that much. The Hurricanes finished the year with three straight losses and averaging only 25.7 points per game. It raises more questions about the future of offensive coordinator Dan Enos, whose lone season with the Hurricanes saw the offense perform well below expectations.

Enos was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Arkansas from 2015-17.

The Bulldogs won 70 miles west of their campus in Ruston.

"I'm really proud of the experience to have that many fans here when we ran out of the tunnel -- to see all the red and blue in the stands was awesome," Holtz said.

During bowl week, Diaz said the "plan" wasn't to play three quarterbacks. Sure enough, Miami played three quarterbacks -- Jarren Williams, Tate Martell, N'Kosi Perry -- and found no success. Perry, who didn't play until the fourth quarter, showed the most promise through the air, although none of the three threw for 100 yards.

Thursday marked the final year of the bowl's contracts with the Atlantic Coast Conference and the SEC.

Beginning in 2020, the game will feature a rotation with the Pac-12, Conference USA, American Athletic Conference and major independents, such as Army and BYU.

Louisiana Tech 0 7 0 7 -- 14

Miami 0 0 0 0 -- 0

Second Quarter

LT--Tucker 26 pass from J.Smith (Hale kick), 9:34.

Fourth Quarter

LT--J.Smith 8 run (Hale kick), 1:15.

Attendance--33,129.

LT MFL

First downs 18 15

Rushes-yards 40-174 28-74

Passing 163 153

Comp-Att-Int 13-28-1 15-34-2

Return Yards 38 63

Punts-Avg. 9-42.2 9-41.2

Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-1

Penalties-Yards 5-49 7-65

Time of Possession 31:26 28:34

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Louisiana Tech, J.Henderson 22-95, J.Smith 10-34, S.Harris 2-18, Toussant 1-14, Tucker 5-13. Miami, C.Harris 12-31, Perry 3-19, J.Williams 6-14, Martell 5-5, Osborn 1-4, Burns 1-1.

PASSING--Louisiana Tech, J.Smith 13-28-1-163. Miami, Martell 1-1-0-7, J.Williams 9-20-1-94, Perry 5-13-1-52.

RECEIVING--Louisiana Tech, Stanley 3-75, J.Henderson 3-4, Hebert 2-26, Graham 2-15, Tucker 1-26, Hardy 1-9, Holly 1-8. Miami, Osborn 5-56, Mallory 4-42, M.Pope 3-23, Wiggins 1-12, Parrott 1-11, C.Harris 1-9.

